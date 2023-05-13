Unfortunately, Imran Khan was not an adroit administrator, neither a successful Prime Minister.

At the moment one cannot but come to the conclusion that chaos prevails in most parts of Pakistan. that does not give India any comfort or satisfaction. But why a fairly large neighbour is ambushed in civil war, worry we should.

India, but for a short period in the 1970s, remained free of the anarchy that grips Pakistan. This anarchy, I am afraid, is not going away. Good governance is not round the corner. Cronyism runs a state that needs immediate repairs and reform.

Now to the omnipresent, Imran Khan. He is the Pakistan pimpernel. In jail today, out tomorrow. With each such sojourn his following and popularity go up.

A super class cricketer is now a potent politician who can neither be won over nor be ignored. Is Imran Khan just a nuisance or an authentic, though erratic head of a party which he created?

Unfortunately, he was not an adroit administrator, neither a successful Prime Minister. I often ask myself: What makes this man click? The answer is in one word. Guts. He is fearless. Such men inspire people. Has Imran Khan at the moment lost his way? The answer is yes and no. A situation not unknown in politics.

For decades the by and large competent armed forces have (with the vital exception of Bangladesh) kept Pakistan held together. So far it has not intervened, as in the past, following the policy of wait and watch. The bug that entered its soul is Kashmir. No Kashmir no Pakistan is its foreign policy. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto gave a spectacular example of this recently in Goa— only Kashmir mattered.

The people of Pakistan are gifted and brave. Unfortunately their leaders (by and large) have let them down.

Friends often ask, what should India do in the present situation. Why should we get involved? We should ensure that our borders are not violated. Pakistan should keep its hands off Kashmir.

I am a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. At the same time he never lowers his guard.

Let me end with it. We wish you luck, but never aim your guns at us.

***

Two letters from Rajaji:

C. Rajgopalachari

C Bazullah Road

Thyagaroyanagar

Madras 17

21st August 65

My dear Natwar Singh,

It’s some time since we exchanged letters. I trust you continue flourishing in the literary world. In U.S.

I read Saturday Review, New York Times Weekly, Progressive (Madison, Wisconsin) U.S. Report and World News, and the picture I gather from columns, editorial comments and cartoons is that President L.B. Johnson has the worst press ever for a President or Prime Minister anywhere in the world. I admire the way in which he has held himself up and goes on.

I am sure you will contribute your bit to welcome Mrs. T. Sadasivan (M.S. Subbulakshmi) the illustrious singer who is going on invitation to the U.N. inauguration this year. You were so kind to me and my fellow delegates of the Gandhi Foundation when we were there. I can never forget your generosity and the beautiful food and attention I got in your apartments. Sri C.V. Narsimhan (of the U.N.) will look after Mr. and Mrs. Sadasivam and their musical group.

Yours affectionately,

C. Rajgopalachari

Shri Natwar Singh

New India House

3 East, 64th Street

New York 21.

*

C. Rajagopalachari

60 Bazlullah Road

Thyagaroyanagar

Madras 17

31ST August 65

My dear Natwar,

It was so good of you to write and write so promptly, I have shown the letter to the Sadasivams and they are very grateful and look forward to meeting you.

I was glad to read what you write about President Johnson. It confirmed my own impression. But it is good to get a confirmation from one like you living in New York.

I have no influence on Fateh Singh. Even Tara Singh who is a very good friend would not listen to me if I asked him to give up any plan he had decided upon. I think something will be done by the Prime Minister to induce Fateh Singh to give up his fast.

Yours affectionately,

C. Rajagopalachari

Shri N. Natwar Singh

New India House

3 East, 64th Street

New York 21. N.Y