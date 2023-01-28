“Man’s control of external nature is called civilisation. His control of internal nature is called culture”, said Swami Chinmayanandaji. What are the methods of controlling the inner animal or instinctual nature? The mind is largely conditioned by what is fed into it through the eyes and ears.

So, the proximity to the right kind of visuals and audibles is extremely important for the health and purity of a cultured mind. The word “up” means “near”, and “asana” means “seat”. So, in whose company do you sit? The mind soaks up ideas, images and values from the company one chooses to be in. As the mind so are the actions. Therefore the saying, “judge a man by the company he keeps”.

When you tune in your mind to the minds of those whose company you keep you start behaving exactly like them. Human beings are used to “aping”.

The second portion of the Vedas is called Upasana Kand. It enumerates the various kinds of worship that you can do.

Not just physically sitting near the idol and offering flowers and sandalwood, but achieving a mental closeness, a thought embrace with the Lord of your heart, to the extent of completely absorbing his qualities into your personality.

Just as a piece of iron which is cold, hard and black, turns as if magically into hot, soft and flaming red as fire, when it does Upasana (sits near) the fire.

What you revere that you become. The mind sooner than later sponges up the company you tune into. Swami Tejomayananda calls it “cigarettes Upasana, drink Upasana or TV Upasana”! Therefore, the choice of Upasana will determine whether one becomes a lascivious criminal or a brilliant, radiant example of human values that elevates and spreads joy by its mere presence.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi, [email protected]