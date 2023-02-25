Suman gratefully acknowledges the Lent season helps prepare us to celebrate the most important event in the history of the world: the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Saviour and Lord. Lent reminds us to reflect on our lifestyle and renew our life with Christ. Are we abiding in Jesus? It’s time to read and reflect on God’s word and spend time praying, fasting and doing good works. Festivals create cultural memories and give identity, as does Ash Wednesday, which is a great start for Lent. We forget Easter until the Holy Week approaches. Life is busy, and we don’t have reminders saying, “Easter is coming! Are you ready?”

Suman went to the canteen with Ashes on her forehead. As she wished good morning to the manager, he gasped and said, “What happened to your forehead?” When Suman explained it was Ash Wednesday, he was relieved. His first thought was that Suman had fallen and bruised herself badly! Let’s remember we were formed from dust (Psalm 103:14), and to dust, we shall return, but it’s the sheer free grace of God that in Christ Jesus we are born of God and have eternal life and someday a glorified body.

We experience God through our senses. God came in the flesh and exhibited emotions as we all do. To the Samaritan woman who considered herself an outcast, Jesus asked for a glass of water—at the death of his friend Lazarus Jesus wept with the grieving family. To the people suffering from leprosy, Jesus touched and cleansed them. To the hungry, he fed bread.

Jesus, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief, understands our pain. Today is the day to cry and pour out our hearts unto Jesus. He is alive and listens. What are you asking in prayer? Remember, we are created from dust, but in Christ Jesus, we will have a glorified body. Jesus died for the salvation of humanity. He loves all so should we.