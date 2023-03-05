On Ash Wednesday, David began his Lenten pilgrimage with Jesus, preparing himself to experience Easter’s joy and new life. David was mindful that the Spirit led Jesus into the wilderness (desert) for forty days, where He read the Word, fasted and prayed. Why was Jesus led into the wilderness? David ponders how God led his people in the desert for forty years when He delivered them from the slavery of Egypt. They roamed and sometimes even lost their way as they moved towards the Promised Land. Sometimes they grumbled and lost faith in each other and God. They forgot God’s promise to them; ‘I will be your God, and you will be my people.’ (Jeremiah 7:23). God remained faithful to His promise, and His presence was always with His people.

David knows many times believers forget their identity and that they have received forgiveness of sins because of the shed blood of Jesus, and now they are a new creation in Christ Jesus and lose sight of where God is leading them. In the wilderness, Satan tempted Jesus with the offer of gifts of power, prestige and wealth—the desires of the flesh, the lust of eyes and the pride of life. Jesus defeated Satan by quoting from the Scripture and remaining focused on the mission of the salvation of humanity the Father had committed to Him. Jesus knew His identity came from the Father. Jesus knew who He was, where He came from and where He was going. Rest assured; you are a child of God. Do not entertain doubts just because you are emotionally low or physically unwell, lonely, and fearful. We live at the level of faith and not at the level of fear. In your wilderness journey, Jesus is with you, and so is the community of Christ. How is your walk of faith, hope and love? Be single-minded about loving Jesus and obeying His word. Stay connected with Jesus constantly and be daily filled with the Holy Spirit. God will never leave you alone!