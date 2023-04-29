New Delhi: In May 2021, Tariq Ahmed Patloo started a water ambulance in Dal Lake, Srinagar. This was when the whole of India witnessed the second wave of coronavirus. Patloo’s endeavour has saved many lives amid the pandemic and currently also, he is working round the clock to help patients reach the hospital.

The idea of starting a water ambulance came into Tariq’s mind when he himself was infected with the coronavirus and faced problems reaching the hospital. “I was sick because of the virus and no Shikkara came to pick me up and leave me at the hospital; that time, my brother helped me reach the hospital. At that moment, I realized that a water ambulance would be a blessing for people living in Dal Lake,” said Tariq Ahmed.

“The main purpose behind the ambulance was that what happened with me should not happen with others,” Tariq added. NGOs helped Tariq Ahmed build his dream project. “When I searched for a water ambulance on Google, it was a costly project, but then I approached NGOs and they helped me financially,” Tariq Ahmed said.

Tariq Ahmed’s ambulance has a stretcher, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and a medical box, and has been helping needy residents of Dal Lake. Not only water ambulance Tariq is also helping patients reach the hospital via road ambulance and in this cause, he is supported by an NGO.

Tariq Ahmed’s contribution towards humanity was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” in the June 2021 programme. PM Modi lauded Tariq Ahmed for his audacity. “It was great for me to hear my name in PM’s Mann ki Baat and after this, my life has changed,” said Ahmed.

According to Tariq, people have started recognizing him. “Every kind of media covered me, from print to electronic and local to national and many others have also made documentaries on me,” Tariq Ahmed said.

Now Tariq Ahmed is championing for school and healthcare facilities in Dal Lake. “I am requesting the administration to provide a doctor for my ambulance so that better healthcare could reach the residents of Dal Lake,” Tariq Ahmed said.