It was unbelievable for Poonam Nautiyal to believe that PM Modi mentioned her name in his radio programme Mann ki Baat. Poonam Nautiyal, who contributed towards making India’s vaccination programme a success iwn the far-flung mountains of Uttarakhand, is a true corona warrior.

While talking to The Sunday Guardian, Nautiyal, a nurse from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, discussed her struggle in vaccinating people living in remote areas. “Amid the pandemic, people were scared, we were also afraid because we have small kids in our homes and in the evening, I have to return home,” Nautiyal said.

She also discussed how people living in the villages were reluctant to coronavirus vaccine, but her audacity saved the lives of many by vaccinating them. “It was hard to explain to people about the vaccination, but with the help of the Gram Panchayat, Asha and Anganwadi workers, I made a due list and reached homes of people who were not vaccinated,” said Nautiyal.

In October 2021, during the second wave of coronavirus, Nautiyal was mentioned by PM Modi in the Mann ki Baat and the PM also called her. The PM’s humble words motivated Poonam Nautiyal and other health workers to achieve the universal vaccination goal. “First of all, it was unbelievable for me to believe that the PM of India would talk to me. I was nervous, but his simplicity and humbleness in talking reduced my anxiety,” said Nautiyal. Poonam Nautiyal said that after talking with the PM, her life has changed. According to her, this has pushed her confidence level up. “If one focuses on his work, he can achieve a good name and praise from others,” said Nautiyal. “This has not only motivated me but also motivated others working with me,” said Nautiyal. In a message for others, Nautiyal said “No work is big or small, one should do

it perfectly.”