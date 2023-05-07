For the first time, peers from different faiths, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and Jewish, were part of the procession during the coronation ceremony.

London witnessed a historic event today, as King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were crowned at Westminster Abbey. The royal couple travelled in vintage carriages for their enthronement, making their way to the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a six-horse drawn carriage previously used to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012. The Windsor Greys, a team of grey horses traditionally used by the royals, pulled the coach. Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge, and Tyrone were the horses chosen for the task.

As King Charles III was crowned, gun salutes were fired from 13 locations across the UK, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, as well as on deployed Royal Navy ships, as reported by CNN. The largest, a 62-round salute, took place at the Tower of London. A six-gun salute occurred at Horse Guards Parade, and 21 rounds were fired at the remaining locations. The bells of Westminster Abbey rang out to celebrate the historic moment.

After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form. Like her husband, she was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, but without a screen, which demonstrates the different nature of anointing a consort compared to a reigning sovereign. The Keeper of the Jewel House then presented the Consort’s Ring, symbolising promise and commitment, “marrying” her to the King and both to God and their people.

Then, she was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, marking the first time in recent history that a new crown wasn’t made specifically for this occasion, and presented with the Sceptre and Rod, as reported by CNN. Finally, Camilla was enthroned. This was followed by an original composition by Andrew Lloyd Webber that set verses from Psalm 98 to music.

The procession began at Buckingham Palace, moving down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, then down Whitehall and along Parliament Street before reaching Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony started at 11 a.m. local time. On their return to the palace, the royal couple travelled in the historic Gold State Coach, first used by King George III in 1762 for the State Opening of Parliament.

Queen Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield, crafted in the designer’s couture workrooms in Battersea, London. The comfort of the carriages was likely a priority for the royals, as former Queen Elizabeth once described the grand barouche’s comfort as “horrible.”

During the Coronation, Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon, a British Sikh peer, presented the Coronation Glove to King Charles III. The glove, made for King George VI in 1937, was worn by the King to hold the Sovereign’s Sceptre during the crowning and then removed before processing to the Throne Chair. The Glove, conserved by Dents with support from the Worshipful Company of Glovers, is made of white leather and features embroidery with national emblems and the coat of arms of the Dukes of Newcastle.

For the first time, peers from different faiths – Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and Jewish – were part of the procession during the coronation ceremony. The Sikh community praised King Charles for giving equal status to all religions. Lord Indarjit Singh, representing the Sikh community, had also attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the wedding of the son of then-Prince of Wales Charles.

King Charles III expressed his desire to be a defender of all faiths while serving as head of the Christian faith in the UK. As the new Head of the Church of England, he wore historic vestments from the Royal Collection during the Coronation Service, including items worn by previous monarchs such as King George IV, King George V, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The anointing of King Charles III, the most sacred phase of the service, took place behind curtains in Westminster Abbey. The Dean of Westminster poured holy oil from the Ampulla, a gold eagle-shaped flask, onto the Coronation Spoon, and then the Archbishop of Canterbury anointed Charles on his head, breast, and hands. The Choir of Westminster Abbey sang “Zadok the Priest” by George Frideric Handel, composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727 and performed at every British coronation since.

American singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie attended the coronation ceremony, both having connections to the British Asian Trust, founded by King Charles III in 2007. The singers are set to perform at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, hosted by Downtown Abbey and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife met King Charles III during a reception hosted by the monarch for world leaders at Buckingham Palace. Dhankhar praised the new King’s commitment to interfaith harmony and the inclusion of representatives from different religions in the coronation ceremony. He also extended an invitation for the royal couple to visit India.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla marked the start of a new chapter in British history. The royal couple, having been crowned with the ancient St. Edward’s Crown, will now begin their reign with the support of the nation and the international community. The event was celebrated with pomp and pageantry, reflecting the rich heritage and tradition of the British monarchy.

The day concluded with a spectacular flypast by the Royal Air Force, featuring the Red Arrows aerobatic team soaring above the skies of London. The new King and Queen, along with members of the royal family, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the thousands of well-wishers gathered below.

As the nation embraces the reign of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, many hope that their rule will be characterised by unity, inclusivity, and progress, building on the legacy left by Queen Elizabeth II.