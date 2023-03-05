When considering a pragmatic approach to Customer Experience programs, the book ‘10 Reasons Why CX/NPS® Programs Fail’ is extremely useful. Christopher Roberts, the author of the book and an experienced brand interventionist, has put together a sophisticated guidebook that eloquently conveys the complex ideas of building a CX or Net Promoter Score® strategy in simple, layman’s language that makes it an easy to understand read for everyone within the corporate framework of driving a CX/NPS® program.

The book is intended for the top-tier management that is determined to run strategic and powerful CX or NPS® programs that have massive economic implications. However, the large number of real-world examples made it extremely insightful and comprehendible for me. As a consumer, there is much that we desire from a seller – be it of services or products. How an organisation caters to such consumer needs is something we all have a fair idea about. But why do some organisations go above and beyond and heavily focus on ensuring its customers have a great experience is what I realised when I read Roberts’ explanation on the “massive economic benefits of getting CX/NPS® programs right and the massive economic losses if done wrong.”

Many points talked about in this book made intuitive sense and focus on actionable advice rather than theoretical possibilities. This made the read all the more meaningful. Roberts emphasises the importance of a customer-centric culture and the need for organisations to understand their customers’ needs and preferences. He also provides several examples and case studies from different industries to illustrate his points, which provide a foundation for the reader to design solutions that are more tailored to their demographic needs, rather than follow a plug and play attitude which often fails. Equipping the reader with the skills to understand and craft their own solutions is definitely an intriguing aspect of this book.

With the business landscape across the world growing at an unprecedented rate, this book is definitely an essential tool-kit for business leaders. The sheer importance of a reliable CX/NPS® program, and what it can do for a brand to understand how well it is positioned in the market and what it can do to improve cannot be emphasised in any smaller terms. Roberts doesn’t just stop at outlining the ten most critical reasons why CX/NPS® programs fail in the form of 10 chapters, but he also simplifies the process of understanding these ideas by providing specific examples and case studies to illustrate the challenges, thus providing avenues to build potential and strategic solutions to resolve each of the ten problem points.

Though I would hate to be a spoiler, there are a few points highlighted by Roberts that I found particularly enlightening. These include how lack of leadership buy-in, poor survey concepts, inadequate data analysis and lack of action planning can be detrimental towards creating a strategic customer-centric culture.

In conclusion, I would like to state that “10 Reasons Why CX/NPS Programs Fail – And Your Sure-fire Solutions To Succeed” is as simple as Roberts’ explanation of numerous complex, practical, and actionable ideas in this book. It is a must read for business leaders attempting to understand their current position in the market, where they are lacking in terms of building their business via strong word of mouth, what can help them overcome their shortcomings, and how to devise one’s own strategic solutions using concepts from this book.