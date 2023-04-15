“A Flight of Deities: An Anthology of Desecration & Devotion” is a collection of fictionalized retelling of historical events in Meenakshi Jain’s book Flight of Deities and Rebirth of Temples: Episodes from India History. Jain’s book meticulously presents textual and literary records of the destruction of Hindu temples during the Islamic invasion of India. Jain also presents heart-breaking stories of the devotion and determination of Hindus to protect the deities of the temples from destruction and discretion by the invaders.

The anthology presents ten short stories based on these episodes.

The anthology is curated by Avatans Kumar and published by Notion Press under the aegis of INDICA and is available for purchase and download on Amazon.