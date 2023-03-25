The hair needs to be treated according to the problems it faces. Oily hair, for instance, tends to attract more dirt and pollutants. That is why it needs frequent washing. Using a mild herbal shampoo, wash the hair three times a week. Use less shampoo – Use one teaspoon shampoo for long hair and half a teaspoon for short hair. Dilute with a little water and then apply. Rinse well with water. After shampoo, add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. Avoid brushing the hair too much, as it stimulates the oil glands further and makes the hair oilier. Egg white can be applied to the hair 15 minutes before shampoo. It helps to reduce oiliness.

For oily hair, avoid oil applications and creamy conditioners. Use a hair rinse. Avoid fried foods. Include fresh fruits, salads, curd, and sprouts in your daily diet. Drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Once a week, wash your combs and brushes. Put them in warm soapy water in a mug, adding a few drops of antiseptic solution. Clean them with an old toothbrush and rinse them thoroughly with water. Damaged hair is usually dry and fragile. It is weak and tends to break off easily. Treat the hair very gently. Discontinue the use of brushes and use a wide-toothed comb that has smooth edges. In cases of excessive dryness, mix one part of castor oil with two parts coconut oil. Heat and apply. Remember to apply it to the ends too. Avoid vigorous massage and rubbing when you apply oil. Massage the scalp gently, using only the fingertips. Regular conditioning is extremely important. For dry, damaged, dyed, or colored hair, you can have hot oil therapy once a week. Heat pure coconut oil and apply it to the hair. Massage the scalp gently, using only the fingertips. Actually, move the scalp in small circular movements. This helps to stimulate blood circulation to the follicles. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water, and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times.

Keep the oil on overnight and wash the hair the next day. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave it on for 2 minutes and rinse it off with plain water. Or, you can apply a “leave-on” type of conditioner or hair serum. Apply it the same way, but do not rinse it off. Care of the hair after coloring is very important, to prevent dryness and protect the texture of the hair. To dry the hair, avoid rubbing it with your towel. Instead, wrap it around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Comb out the tangles with a wide-toothed comb, starting from the ends and working upwards. Allow the hair to dry naturally. Actually, the hair should be handled very gently. Avoid tying the hair back tightly and avoid hair dryers while the hair is in a delicate condition. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, curd, and sprouts in your daily diet. Drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Once a week, wash your combs and brushes.