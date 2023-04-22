The whiff of summer is first felt in one’s wardrobe as we put away our heavy woollens and pull out our easy-breezy summer silhouettes. Pastel colours, comfortable fits, unique cuts, and striking designs are top priorities on our summer fashion wish lists. Delhi-based fashion designer Harleen Anand is offering all this and more through her newly launched summer collection, ‘April Breeze’.

“This year, I wanted to make a collection that was beautiful and wearable yet offered a twist of uniqueness that would make the wearer of the outfit stand out in a crowd,” said the designer at the preview launch of the collection held in her studio in Delhi last week. “My USP has always been to create a mixture of traditional and Indo-western fusion outfits. That has been the predominant consideration for this collection too, but I have played with an interesting colour palette and made some unique styles.”

One sees what the designer means upon browsing through her nearly 200 offerings on display at the exhibition. The vast selection includes Indian, western, and Indo-western casual ensembles, formal Indian attire, as well as embroidered fabrics to be stitched to size on order. In keeping with reigning trends and the demands of the Indian summer, many of her outfits are made in a loose, baggy anti-fit style but can be altered to suit the needs of particular customers.

Dhoti-Kurta set Crepe Co-ord set with sequin Cotton kurta set 3-piece ensemble



Every outfit is made to suit people of all ages, sizes, and preferences. “It’s a lovely collection! Harleen is really creative. Her collections are always unusual and different from everything else on the market. This particular one has offered such a refreshing start to the summer,” says language teacher Simran Singh, who has been a regular customer for many years.

Having been in the fashion design business for over 35 years, Harleen Anand has had an interesting trajectory with her eponymous design label. Throughout the year, she functions on a custom-design model, creating bespoke outfits for her dedicated clientele on order. Twice a year, she peppers this practise with a seasonal selection of ready-made outfits by conducting pop-up exhibitions in her studio. Most of these are runaway successes, and this summer

The collection was no different, having been a near sell-out on the preview day itself.

She narrates the story of how she reached this juncture. “When I got married after completing my graduation in the 1980s, I did not have any specific career path planned. I was heavily involved in managing my home, and that kept me very busy. I enjoy cooking, but most of all, I have always enjoyed designing clothes, painting, and interiors. My family and friends encouraged me through the years, saying my talent was exceptional and that I should think of using it commercially. Fortunately, I landed a job with a leading fashion house in the city, and there was no stopping me after that.” The year was 1988, and the fashion house was Ravissant, which gave Anand the grounding she needed to cement her understanding of the fashion business.

After a short stint there, she launched her own independent label. Anand’s forte lies in translating the vision of her clients into outfits that are unique yet flattering, no matter their body type or size. She explains. “I feel all women connect with me easily, from young girls to older ladies. They find that I’m able to translate their ideas and preferences well. Somehow, I have always felt that I could read their minds and make them exactly what they wanted and something they would feel great wearing.” One need only ask the numerous women at the preview of the summer collection to know that she is well-loved by her clients. Roohi Savara calls her a “maverick” because “she understands fabrics, fall, and structure.” She highlights that Anand’s practise is rooted in the ethnic and intricate while staying fun at the same time. Neelu Nagi says, “Her clothes come alive when you wear them. The cut, the designs, everything is fabulous. There is so much emphasis given to every detail, and the fitting of the clothes is always perfect. I never get this fit anywhere else; that’s why I keep coming back!”

When asked where she gets the inspiration for her ready-made outfits from, Anand says, “Anything and everything! I can be inspired by fabrics, people, colours, so many things.” For this summer collection, she took cues from the latest fashion trends while incorporating them into her signature style. She considers Indian fits to be perfect for this time of year because they are weather-friendly, comfortable, flattering, and attractive.

The work displayed in ‘April Breeze’ is eclectic and has something for every kind of patron. There are pastel colours for daytime wear, vibrant colours for lively evening occasions, as well as embellished formals for weddings and other big events. The Sharara is currently the most trending silhouette, but she also has a range of gorgeous lehengas and saris made with intricate chikankari and sequin work on offer. A few silk sarees are for sale as well.

She uses detailed embroideries ranging from handmade zardozi, dabka work, zari work, and her signature mix and match odhnis with bead work and sequins. Fabrics include a variety of cottons, crepes, chanderis, linens, muslins, and chiffons to complement the hot weather. One can book an appointment to see the collection or visit Harleen Anand’s studio in South Delhi to commission bespoke outfits through her Instagram page, @harleenanandcouture.

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog, www.nooranandchawla.com.