Rebonding is one of the more popular methods of straightening the hair. Whatever the method, we should be concerned about how it affects the hair and if it causes any damage.

Rebonding is the Japanese thermal hair straightening method. It is said that the straightening is permanent in this method and does not require the use of blow dryers after shampoo. However, it is not really permanent, but may last longer than other hair straightening methods. Blow drying may be needed after shampoo to add body to the hair. The other reason why the method has become popular is that it is said to make the hair look healthier and smoother and is said to add more body.

The procedure, which should be done by an expert hairstylist, begins with shampoo. Usually, protein is applied to the hair, which coats each hair. This helps the straightening process. Then a chemical solution is applied, which breaks down the hair’s disulphide bonds. Hair is made up of a protein matter called keratin and has a lot of disulphide bonds. A disulphide bond is the bond between two sulphur atoms. The breaking of the bonds makes the hair more pliable. The duration is decided by the hairstylist, according to hair texture. Once the solution is rinsed off, the hair is partially blow-dried, till it is still damp. A thermal iron is then used to straighten the hair. Then, another solution is applied, which helps to re-form or “rebond” the broken disulphide bonds; hence, the name “rebonding.” The hair is then rinsed and conditioned. After rebonding is done, the hair should not be washed for 2 to 3 days, to allow the reforming of the disulphide bonds. The entire rebonding process may take four to eight hours. The effect lasts for a year, after which the re-grown hair can be touched up. Needless to say, “rebonding” is an expensive method of hair straightening. What must be emphasized is that after-care is extremely important with straightened hair.

Use mild shampoos and extra-rich conditioners. Chemically treated hair should get deep conditioning treatments once or twice a week. The use of hair serums helps to give shine and added protection too. Once a week, give your hair hot oil therapy. Twice a week heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Use a mild herbal shampoo. Use less shampoo and rinse well with water. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave on for 2 minutes and rinse off with plain water. You can also apply a “leave-on” type of conditioner or hair serum. In fact, serums are the latest buzz word. The advantage is that instead of penetrating the hair, it coats the hair, giving it shine, body and protection.

Use a wide toothed comb to disentangle your hair. If split ends start developing, be sure to cut them off. Give the hair regular conditioning, especially at the ends. If the hair has become damaged due to repeated straightening, allow the hair to recover, giving it conditioning treatments and hot oil therapy. Always use good quality shampoos and conditioners. Hair that is treated with heat also requires the same kind of extra care. Whether straight, curly or wavy, fashion trends come and go. But, the natural beauty of the hair will always be admired.