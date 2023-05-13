A hair rinse is more suitable during the hot and humid season. It provides a conditioning treatment to the hair, giving it body and bounce. It is particularly useful for oily hair, because creamy hair conditioners make the hair limp, especially in summer. The hair should be washed well with water after shampoo, ending with a hair rinse. Actually, it is important to wash the hair thoroughly with water after shampoo, to get rid of all soapy residues and the last traces of grime. Help yourself to the ingredients provided by nature and keep your hair in top condition.

Rinses also help to add shine and condition the hair. You can prepare a rinse at home, using natural substances. This can be used after washing the hair, as a final rinse.

Apple Cider Vinegar : Add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. Apple cider vinegar helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance, adds lustre and keeps the scalp healthy.

Lemon : Add the juice of one lemon to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. This helps to reduce oiliness and adds shine to the hair.

Marigold (Gainda flowers) : Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to two cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for one hour. Strain the water and cool it. Use it as a hair rinse.

Hibiscus (Javakusuma) : Javakusuma, which is also called “gurhal,” has been traditionally used for hair care. The leaves and flowers can both be used. Make cold and warm air rinses. Hibiscus not only conditions the hair and adds lustre, but is particularly useful in preventing dandruff. For hot infusions, add the flowers and leaves to hot water and leave them for 10 hours. Strain and use the water as a last rinse. For cold infusions, the flowers and leaves are allowed to stand in cold water in a ratio of one to six. They are then lightly crushed with the fingers in the water and strained. The water may then be used as a rinse.

Tea & Lemon : To add shine, you can give the hair a tea-water and lemon rinse after shampoo. Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. After boiling, you should have about 4 cups of tea-water. Cool and strain it. Then add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. Tea contains tannin which adds shine to the hair and makes it silky.

Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds : If there is dandruff, there is nothing like a fenugreek or methi seed rinse. It is also said to help hair growth and add shine. Soak 3 tablespoons methi seeds in a mug of water and soak overnight. Next morning, strain the water and use it as a last rinse.

Neem leaves : Add two handfuls of neem leaves to four cups of hot water. Let it stand overnight. Next morning, strain the water and use it to rinse the hair. It relieves itching and keeps the scalp healthy and free from infections. It is useful in dandruff.

To remove odour from the hair: For a fragrant hair rinse, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use as a last rinse after washing the hair.

Diet : Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts and curd in your daily diet. Sprouts are very important for healthy and shiny hair. They contain amino acids, which are very beneficial for good health and healthy hair.