The skin is one of the first to bear the brunt of the summer heat and sun, leading to problems like sun tan, sunburn, dark patches, pimples, acne, and rashes. Good health and physical fitness are imperative for glowing skin. So, along with external skin care, take your diet and lifestyle into consideration. Include a variety of natural foods, like fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, yoghurt, fresh fruit juices, leafy green vegetables, “dalia”, oats, and green tea, in your diet. Fresh fruit juices should be diluted with water. Drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. It flushes the system and adds a healthy glow.



Exfoliating the skin once or twice a week works wonders, removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Exfoliation with scrubs can work wonders on the skin. In summer, when skin eruptions are common, add sandalwood paste or paste of neem, tulsi, or mint leaves to a multani mitti face pack to soothe sensitive and rashy skin. These ingredients also help keep the skin glowing.

Avoid touching your face with your hands. The hands actually carry germs to oily and sweaty skin, leading to pimples and acne. In fact, if there is acne, it can get aggravated if you keep touching your face. For oily skin with blackheads, oatmeal works wonders. Mix oats with egg whites and apply to the face. After 20 minutes, moisten with water. Rub gently and wash off. This pack not only discourages and dislodges blackheads but also exfoliates the skin and makes it look radiant.

Face packs play a vital role in skin care by completing the cleansing process, dissolving impurities, softening dead skin cells, removing them, and adding a healthy glow. In the summer, naturally cooling ingredients can be used to make face packs. Clays, like Fuller’s earth (multani mitti), have a cooling effect. Rose water is also a natural coolant. Fruit and vegetable packs are popular during the summer, as they help to cool and refresh the skin, apart from adding radiance. Fruit packs can be applied daily and suit all skin types. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yoghurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it to the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow but also removes tans and softens the skin. Or, you can mix a mask at home and use it two or three times a week. Mix two teaspoons of wheat bran (choker) with one teaspoon each of almond meal (ground almonds), curd, honey, and rose water.

Indeed, looking after the skin according to its type and seasonal needs is the essence of glowing skin.