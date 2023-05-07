Sun Siyam Iru Velli, a 125-room all-suite resort, is a nature’s paradise, and the best way to explore the island is on foot.

If romance had a synonym, it would be the Maldives and its ultra-luxury resorts. Nestled in the middle of the Indian Ocean, surrounded by pristine waters and white sandy beaches, lies a beautiful all-suite resort by the Sun Siyam group called the Sun Siyam Iru Velli – a perfect getaway for romance and a peaceful holiday.

Abiding by the Maldives’ one island one resort policy, the Sun Siyam Iru Velli is located on the Iru Velli island of Dhaalu Atoll, south of Male, wrapped around white sand beaches and lapped by aquamarine waters. The resort is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport in Male, the capital of the Maldives.

Upon landing at the resort’s seaplane platform, one is taken to the resort’s main entrance by a speedboat. Within seven minutes of the speedboat ride, you will hear traditional drums and songs performed by the hotel staff to welcome you to the resort. You are welcomed with smiles, refreshing coconut water, and a traditional Maldivian drink that infuses you with Maldivian energy.



Sun Siyam Iru Velli, a 125-room all-suite resort, is a nature’s paradise, and the best way to explore the island is on foot. Relax around the pristine white sand beaches and observe the majestic Indian Ocean and its thriving marine life. If one is lucky, they might also spot stingrays and baby sharks swimming around the waters near the island.

The resort also has some exclusive Overwater Dolphin Ocean Suites that have been carefully built along the route that dolphins take around the island. Guests can watch dolphins swim and play in their natural habitats while having their morning breakfast or evening tea, all while enjoying a beautiful sunset.

The resort also has 41 overwater ocean suites, one Grand Ocean Suite, and one King Ocean Suite, each nestled at the edge of the island to provide a 360-degree view of the vastness of the Indian Ocean. The Over Water Villas are the most astonishing suites located on the property, sitting atop the Indian Ocean, fitted with a private plunge pool and an exclusive extended pier that fans out to the ocean and sun deck for sun loungers. The bathrooms are fitted with bathtubs with full-length glass walls that give you a panoramic view of the Indian Ocean while relaxing with your favourite drink.

The property also offers the option of a floating breakfast, served to guests in the en-suite pool with a wide selection of Maldivian and international cuisine – this is definitely Instagram-worthy.

Apart from this, the property also has Beach Suite options. Each suite in this category has access to the beach and the ocean. This category also offers the Sun Aqua Sultan Suite, which is 135 square metres in size and features exclusive swimming pools within the suite and an open shower area resembling the traditional bathing systems in Maldivian and Middle Eastern countries. It also has a Grand Beach Suite measuring 194 square metres and a King Beach Suite spanning 643 square metres.

Sun Siyam property also has multiple in-house restaurants dotted along the property, which you can discover while walking around the island on foot. Tucked away in strategic locations, these restaurants are designed to provide different experiences for guests catering to various taste buds from around the world.

The resort has five restaurants – Aqua Orange, which serves a buffet meal and all breakfasts, offering a wide variety of cuisines to choose from to start your day. This restaurant also serves buffet lunch and dinner. There is also an all-day mini bar, Chemistry, located right at the entrance of the resort, overlooking the ocean – a perfect place to unwind after a long flight and seaplane ride. The property also has a pool bar, Fresh Water; a Mediterranean restaurant, Roma; and an outdoor seafood grill restaurant, Grouper Grill. Not only this, but the property also hosts karaoke nights, DJ nights, and traditional music nights on different days of the week for guests to unwind after a long day.

The property also features an overwater wine cellar that curates a perfect romantic dinner date with a brilliant wine pairing menu designed and curated by specialised chefs from around the world.

Sun Siyam, a five-star property, is known for its romantic curation around the world, drawing thousands of tourists to their property every year. They are perfectionists in planning and curating romantic dinner dates, marriage proposals, sunset cruise proposals, and more.

Couples can choose from a beachside dinner date or a sandbank dinner date, which is perfectly set up by their team, leaving the couple alone on a sandbank for hours, nestled about 15 minutes away from the resort and in the middle of the Indian Ocean. This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience where you get to be with your partner amidst blue waters and some crabs.

The property also organises sandbank breakfasts for couples, which is a similar experience, serving a curated menu by the in-house chef. Apart from this, couples can choose to watch an open-air movie by the beach after dinner, with two buckets of popcorn and some drinks, while also gazing at the star-dotted sky, transporting you to a world of unimaginable bliss.

What is the Maldives without a relaxing spa and some water sports? Sun Siyam Iru Velli has you covered. Guests can choose from a wide variety of water sports offered by the resort, from speed boat rides to banana boat rides, water skiing, jet skiing – you name it, and they have it. The resort also provides one of the best coral views in the Maldives due to its strategic location. Snorkelling and scuba diving are some of the most sought-after water activities here, as once you are underwater, you transcend into a different world with the aquatic flora and fauna, swimming with the fish up close and without fear.

The resort provides snorkelling gear to guests and offers paid scuba diving lessons for first-time guests who want to delve deep into the ocean floor to experience life underwater. The resort also features an overwater spa for guests to relax – what could be better than enjoying a soothing spa treatment that overlooks the ocean?

The Ocean Spa at Sun Siyam Iru Velli offers a wide variety of spa services for guests to choose from, along with a selection of curated aromatic massage oils. Each spa room has a strategically placed glass floor inside the room that gives you a clear view of the ocean and its marine life amidst soothing music and a relaxing massage.

The resort treats you like royalty and makes you feel like a celebrity, always being greeted with a smile by the staff. It expertly combines solitude with romance, creating the perfect getaway in a tropical paradise.

