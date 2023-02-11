Sun Tourism which is nowadays trending a lot, is in demand in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states

We live in a day and age where different types of tourism are the norm. People are lapping up every opportunity to travel, especially when they get introduced to anything which is unexplored and new. Hence, Sun Tourism which is now a days trending a lot, is in demand in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states, and there is a sudden rise in tourists to the hills during winters.

What is Sun tourism?

Sun tourism is a popular form of tourism and is often associated with vacation and leisure travel. It is a growing trend in which solo travellers and families from the plains travel to destinations with high levels of sunshine in the hills and enjoy the cold weather. Most parts of north India shiver during these months owing to foggy weather and lack of sunshine.

People are taking advantage of the benefits that come from being outside and spending time in nature as well as cold weather.

Sun tourism in Himachal Pradesh:

In recent years, Sun Tourism is becoming a rage in Himachal Pradesh. This type of tourism is getting a huge response as tourists are flocking to hill stations like Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie etc. in winters and the hospitality industry is booming in these places. Hotels and resorts are flooded with demands like having sun facing balcony, having a room that receives direct sunlight, and so on. Many people are traveling to Himachal Pradesh to escape the dull and gloomy weather in the northern plains of India, enjoy the natural beauty of the gorgeous mountains, and participate in exciting outdoor activities like trekking, zip-lining, skiing etc.

There is a flip side to this development though. For locals and weather experts, there is a cause of concern. While scientists have stated that the overall global warming issue should not have any impact on local weather patterns, at the same time locals of Himachal are questioning that if the spike in temperatures resulting in prolonged sunny weather in the state, especially in the winters, is a result of global warming.

Of course, hoteliers are not complaining, as they are getting more demands from tourists to get rooms with sun rise in the balcony during the winters. Scenic views of snow- clad peaks are an added attraction.

Global warming and its implications for Himachal Pradesh

Shimla the state capital which is known for its imperial grandeur of buildings that were once institutions of power when it was the summer capital of British India did receive any snowfall this year. It got scanty precipitation in the form of snow flakes, mostly in the Jakhu hills, the highest peak of the town. Manali, the other major town of Himachal Pradesh saw just two spells of decent snowfall between January 13 and 21 this year. Old-timers of Himachal lament that the winters are not as harsh as it was till the late1970s.

Experts now are advocating a low-carbon style living seeing the alarming climate change situation. They are also advocating a need to create climate literacy so that people of the state start living in harmony with nature to make the society more sustainable.