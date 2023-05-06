Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is countering the BJP’s strategy by reaching out to rural pockets, showcasing his popular schemes.

Jaipur: The Congress has left the BJP far behind in terms of campaigning in Rajasthan even as the polls are still six months away. Backed by a “united” Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is reaching out to people in every village, showcasing his schemes. On the other hand, the BJP’s month-old Jan Akrosh yatra has failed to gain momentum due to infighting.

The BJP leadership is faced with the challenge to unite the party in Rajasthan. The party changed its president and LoP but nothing seems to have worked. Former CM and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is staying away from the party’s programmes.

The supporters of former BJP state chief Satish Poonia are also feeling frustrated. Indications are strong that BJP will fight upcoming polls in Rajasthan on PM Narendra Modi’s face. But the Karnataka poll results may change the decision. If Congress wins by a huge margin of seats, then BJP may consider a change in its strategy in Rajasthan, which may then go in favour of Raje. However, the entry of “Bajrang Bali” in the Karnataka polls has raised BJP’s hopes. The BJP leaders are trying to ensure that the Bajrang Bali issue gets traction in Rajasthan as well.

After PM Modi referred to the acquittal of all Jaipur blast accused during his rally in Karnataka, the BJP has opened a front against the Rajasthan government over the same issue. The saffron party leaders are staging dharnas and protests across the state. PM Modi is again going to visit Rajasthan on 10 May from Sirohi’s Abu Road where he will participate in a programme. He may again raise the Bajrang Bali issue during this visit as well. Observers believe that the BJP may put the Bajrang Bali issue at the centre of its campaign because it does not have any counter for Gehlot’s schemes. Gehlot is not giving any importance to this issue, saying everyone believes in Bajrang Bali. “I am myself a Hanuman devotee,” he says. BJP is afraid of the development scheme of the Congress and it is, therefore, resorting to politics of religion, he claims.

Gehlot urges youth and others to avoid falling into the trap of the politics of religion.

BJP state president CP Joshi is handling the events related to the ongoing Jan Akrosh Yatra all alone. Some Hindu organisations linked to BJP are definitely trying to give momentum to the Bajarang Bali issue, but the BJP leaders seem to be divided.

Raje supporters get active only when she organises some tours. As compared to last elections, Raje is not that much active this time. Supporters want her to be projected as CM face for which high command is not ready. Karnataka poll results will impact the BJP’s politics in Rajasthan. If Congress scores a big win in Karnataka then BJP might project Raje as CM. If Congress is just close to the majority mark, then BJP will fight on PM Modi’s face.

Congress claims that it is going to go far beyond the majority mark in Karnataka and that the winning streak will continue in all the states including Rajasthan this year. Congress is not talking about “Bajrang Dal ban” in Rajasthan. However, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh is referring to this issue. Most Rajasthan leaders prefer to make development a major poll plank.