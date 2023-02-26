Criticising schemes such as OPS, cheap gas cylinders may cost BJP dear during the Assembly polls this year-end.

JAIPUR: The BJP seems to be in a bind over welfare schemes implemented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state. The saffron party is finding it difficult to oppose the schemes which have been well received by the public. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are critical of some of them. This is harming the BJP politically. In a bid to capitalise on BJP’s dilemma, CM Gehlot is touring the entire state, showcasing his schemes. He is also targeting PM Modi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during public meetings.

No doubt, Gehlot’s schemes have stood Congress in good stead on political turf. Considering this, the high command has given Gehlot a free hand following which he has consolidated his hold over the organisation. Gehlot was given importance during selection of AICC delegates. Former PCC chief, Sachin Pilot, who was allegedly trying to destabilise the government, could get only four of his loyalists selected as AICC delegate. So, the rival camp is now crestfallen and on the back-foot. On the contrary, the BJP is facing turbulence in Rajasthan. In the election year, faction fighting has intensified in BJP. The BJP high command has already hinted that former CM Vasundhara Raje would not be projected as CM face. It is amply clear that the party would fight Rajasthan polls banking on PM Modi’s popularity only. PM Modi makes it a point to target CM Gehlot during his rallies as well.

In fact, common people are happy with the schemes that have been launched by Gehlot. Employees are now of the view that if the Gehlot government loses polls, then the old pension scheme would be scrapped again. PM Modi and FM Sitharaman have already criticised this scheme. In a bid to woo the government employees, Gehlot is repeatedly assuring that with him as CM, the OPS would under no circumstances be scrapped.

Needless to say, the Central government and BJP are under pressure due to the OPS. Employees in several states have started raising demand for the revival of the scheme like Rajasthan. The BJP is having anxious moments over the schemes like Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana giving medical cover up to Rs 25 lakh to every family, free power up to 2000 units to farmers, and gas cylinder for Rs 500 to poor families. These schemes are quite popular in other states too. Congress has already showcased these schemes in poll-bound north east states. Similarly, the party is set to highlight these schemes during elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. The positive feedback on these schemes has boosted Gehlot’s confidence. The Congress is also hopeful of success in the upcoming elections. Gehlot is now more aggressively campaigning in Rajasthan. The CM highlights his schemes and asks PM Modi to implement the same schemes in BJP-ruled states. At the same time, Gehlot also targets Shekhawat over delay in certain schemes due to the centre’s “lackadaisical attitude”. Shekhawat was targeted over delay in the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and refinery projects as well. He is also under attack for the Sanjeevani Society scam. Gehlot recently attacked Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, saying that the latter’s crime has been proved in Special Operations Group investigation in Sanjeevani Cooperative Society Scam. Gehlot said that the Sanjeevani Society looted the lifetime deposits of more than 1 lakh victims amounting to more than Rs 900 crore. Gehlot says that PM Modi has given ministerial post to a person (Shekhawat) who is facing such serious allegations. Shekhawat has denied allegations. But Gehlot’s aggressive gesture on this suggests that this is going to be a big poll issue.

Last time, the leadership wanted to project Shekhawat as BJP’s chief ministerial face. But after Raje’s protest, the high command changed the decision. Again, Shekhawat’s name is doing the rounds for the CM candidate. Raje and other leaders are against him. Raje, who is also a strong contender for CM post, is going to organise a big puja at Sikar Salasar on her birthday.

This is being seen as part of her strategy to put up a show of strength like before when several religious activities were organised by her. So, all this suggests that the fight for the CM post in BJP will grow more intense in days to come. This infighting may benefit the Congress in the upcoming polls.