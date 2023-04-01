Congress’ hopes are high of breaking Rajasthan’s tradition of government change.

NEW DELHI: Just six months ahead of the Assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has yet again put the BJP in a fix by launching the “Right to Health” Act. The BJP is neither able to oppose it nor support it.

This is another addition to several schemes launched by Gehlot, which the Congress is using as a big political weapon to break Rajasthan’s tradition of government change every five years. Gehlot has launched dozens of such schemes which the BJP has been unable to counter. Nothing could explain BJP’s dilemma better than newly-appointed party president CP Joshi’s instructions to cadres to focus on the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of criticising the state schemes. In fact, Joshi is aware that there is nothing wrong in Gehlot’s schemes. He also knows that there is no anti-incumbency against the CM. This is the reason why Joshi is trying to keep the focus on PM Modi’s works vis-a-vis Gehlot’s schemes.

At the same time, the Congress has decided to use Gehlot’s popular schemes to woo voters during the upcoming polls in Karnataka. The BJP poll managers believe that these schemes of Gehlot might impact the politics nationwide. With this in view, the saffron party is trying to set the “Modi versus Rahul” narrative. Congress state units are well aware of this strategy of the BJP, so they are focusing on local issues. Gehlot is also touring states in a bid to keep the focus on his schemes. The Right to Health Act triggered a protest by the doctors of private hospitals, who got the support from government doctors as well. But after the government’s intervention, the government doctors distanced from the protest. Moreover, the private hospital doctors are not getting public support. In fact, the protesting doctors fear that the new Act will reduce their income as the hospital owners will fix the salaries keeping in view the Act’s provisions. The Right to Health Bill passed by Ashok Gehlot says neither government nor private hospitals and clinics can refuse a person seeking emergency treatment, adding that the state government will bear the cost of the treatment provided by the hospital.

CM Gehlot has opened the channel of dialogue with the doctors. State residents are said to be happy with the new law. Congress’ state-in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Sandhu and State unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra are working to strengthen the organisation and popularising the scheme. Rajasthan has become the first state to give the common man the right to health. It does not matter whether the common people have money or not, they cannot be refused treatment even at the private hospitals.

Gehlot has already revived the Old Pension Scheme which is quite popular. The other similar decisions include creation of 19 new districts, treatment upto Rs 25 lakh under Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana, gas cylinder for Rs 500, meal for Rs 8 only, free power up to 200 units, free power up to 2000 units to farmers, regularisation of ad hoc employees, etc. Gehlot has so far been successful in setting the positive agenda revolving around these schemes for the polls. The internal tussle is gradually subsiding with the massive popularity of these schemes. However, Sachin Pilot tries to register his presence by making some statements here and there. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on Pilot during an interview have triggered speculation about BJP opening doors for the former Rajasthan PCC chief. However, Sachin and his supporters have realised that Gehlot has gained massive popularity due to his schemes. The high command is also keeping a close watch on all of them. Meanwhile, it is challenging for the BJP to handle the organisational issues even after appointing CP Joshi as party president in Rajasthan. It will be difficult for the leadership to placate former CM Vasundhara Raje. Former president Satish Poonia is also upset. Finally, PM Modi is the only hope for the BJP. If PM Modi’s charisma did not work in poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh, then the path for 2024 would be bumpy for the BJP.