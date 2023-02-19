Ashok Gehlot’s schemes give the saffron party sleepless nights.

JAIPUR: With the appointment of Gulab Chand Kataria as Assam Governor, politics in Rajasthan BJP has taken an interesting turn. The question being asked now is who will replace Kataria as Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. He has resigned from the post after being appointed the governor.

The appointment of a new leader of opposition (LoP) will also be an indication about the political future of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje whose supporters want her to be projected as CM face of BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls this year-end. The party high command does not want to project any CM face at the same time.

The BJP in Rajasthan is a divided house, with several leaders in race for the CM post if the party comes to power. In contrast, Congress is in a better position, as the organisation is united. The only rival group in the Congress is that of Sachin Pilot whose politics is visible only in the media. Sachin Pilot is no longer that much close to the high command now. Undoubtedly, Congress high command’s faith in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has grown manifold. Gehlot’s hold in party is much stronger after the budget.

CM Gehlot’s budget would be a popular topic of discussion during the upcoming plenary session of the Congress in Raipur. Other Congress ruled states may be asked to follow Gehlot’s schemes. Some of the popular schemes are OPS, Chinrajeevi Swasthya Yojana, Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, gas cylinder for Rs 500, and free power to common people and farmers.

These schemes have given sleepless nights to BJP. Many say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the Rajasthan budget underline its importance only. PM Modi knows that if Gehlot’s schemes become a big issue in poll-bound states, then the BJP will be in difficulty. This is the reason why PM Modi is keeping a close eye on Rajasthan. Observers are of the view that change of leader of opposition in election year could be part of BJP’s strategy.

Needless to say, sidelining Vasundhara Raje may cost BJP dear in Rajasthan. She is the only BJP leader in Rajasthan to have a significant hold in almost all Assembly seats. The other contenders for CM post include Om Birla, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Satish Poonia. At the same time, there is no anti-incumbency against CM Gehlot. However, anti-incumbency may be there against some ministers and MLAs. If Congress drops 30% of MLAs during selection of candidates, the party will be in a strong position.

If the BJP high command gives Raje the post of leader of opposition or the post of party chief in Rajasthan, then the message would be that she would be the CM face as well. The message would also be that the high command has finally knelt down. Such a situation may lead to intensification of internal fights. There is speculation that the high command may not also appoint a new LoP, and deputy leader Rajendra Rathore may be asked to work as leader of opposition.