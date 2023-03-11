Bengaluru: In the last three-and-a-half years, the state government has given much attention to the education and more recently the government is committed to the all-round development of students.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has paid much attention to the radical change in the education sector. Preference is especially given to poor-middle class students and those studying in government schools and colleges. In the budget for the year 2023-24, Rs 37,960 crore has been given to the education sector and 12 percent of the total budget size has been provided to the education sector.

The “Mukhyamantri Vidyashakti” scheme is an innovative scheme under which all PU and degree students taking admission in colleges are given full fee waiver. This is an opportunity to get higher education for free, which will benefit 8 lakh students. Free bus pass for girl students, Rs 8.50 crore has been provided for basic training in science and mathematics for 10 thousand students of 1,282 pre-matric hostels of Backward Classes Welfare Department. Free bus pass is being given to girl students under Vidya Vahini. Rs 725 crore has been given as grant under Raita Vidyanidhi scheme to 10.32 lakh children of the state. In 2022-23, this facility has been extended to children of landless agricultural labourers, weavers, fishermen, yellow board taxi drivers and autorickshaw drivers. Additionally, Rs 141 crore have been given to 3 lakh students. The government has announced to extend this scheme to the children of weaker section in the state in the current year. “Mukhyamantri Vidyashakti” scheme is being launched with a view to enable all high school students of the state to have higher education. Under this, full fee waiver is being given to all students taking admission in Government Undergraduate and Government Graduate Colleges.