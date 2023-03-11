Namma clinics will provide free healthcare services to the poor within BBMP limits.

Launching Namma Clinics health minister Dr.Sudhakar said CM Bommai has given top priority to healthcare and “I thank CM for his impetus to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the state. A total of 438 Namma Clinics are being set up in Bengaluru out of which 108 clinics are inaugurated in the first phase. Remaining clinics will also be open for public service shortly,’’ said Dr.Sudhakar.

Namma Clinics wil immensely help urban poor, labourers, daily wage workers, slum dwellers with its comprehensive primary care which includes promotive, preventive and curative aspects. At present there is one urban PHC catering to 50,000-60,000 population. With Namma Clinics being launched, we will have one clinic for every 15,000 to 20,000 population. We will also soon start special and dedicated clinics for women called “Ayushmati Clinics”, minister said. Namma Clinics will significantly enhance the quality and access of primary healthcare. About 12 different services will be available including antenatal and postnatal care, prevention of NCD, communicable diseases management, immunization etc. Today CM has also inaugurated 30-bed referral hospital in Mahalakshmi Layout besides four schools and a park, said minister.

Health in your ward

We will have one Namma Clinic in every ward which means health in your Ward for all Bengalureans. CM Bommai has always given thrust to public healthcare and we are on a mission to make children free from vision and hearing disabilities. We have already treated 500 blind and deaf children. More than 30,000 people are availing dialysis treatment in the state. More than 33 lakh people have availed free treatment in the last one year and govt has spent more than Rs 1,500 crore on the treatment, minister said.

Namma Clinics will usher a public health revolution in our state. “I urge everyone to visit Namma Clinic atleast once in a year and get checked for onset of any metabolic disorders. Early diagnosis of diabetes and hypertension can prevent major ailments or minimise fatal complications that may occur in the future,’’ said the CM.

Brand Bengaluru is Govt’s priority

“Our government is committed to protect and enhance the Brand Bengaluru. Our government under the leadership of CM Bommai has undertaken several initiatives to improve infrastructure and standard of living of citizens and make Namma Bengaluru more beautiful,’’ said Dr

Sudhakar.