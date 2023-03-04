The way forward is the Uniform Civil Code.

The abolishing of triple talaq supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saved many women’s lives. Since he took over as the Prime Minister of India, his well-intentioned empowerment of the minorities without appeasement has augured very well because under the mantra of, “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, most Muslims have got houses under the “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana”, cylinders under the “Ujjwala” scheme and got accounts opened under the “Jandhan” help. Not only men but in fact more women have benefited from all these schemes.

Those who feel that the ban on talaq is an interference in Islam, are mistaken as the triple talaq or Talaq-e-Bidat, meaning an illicit and illegal way, was misused to throw a woman out of her house. For the minutest of reasons, Muslim women used to be slammed by the three hellish words, “talaq, talaq, talaq” and shown the door, often with her children.

Only those who have a vested interests or are illegally and unconstitutionally funded by certain platforms from abroad to destabilize India will object to the ban. When triple talaq (Talaq-e-Bidat) was abolished, no Muslim man or woman took to the streets (except a belligerent and negligible minority) as most men too sided with the ban, since this diabolic act would turn a Muslim woman into a living corpse, or what they call in Urdu, “zinda laash”. Men favoured the ban on “triple talaq” (Talaq-e-Bidat) because they too suffer if their daughter or sister is inflicted with it. Those men who misused “triple talaq” for the satisfaction of their libidinous or carnal desires via polygamy, were against it and termed the legal ban as an interference in the “Sharia” law.

Islam is against all forms of separation and asks its followers for parity and mutual harmony and understanding among married couples. After the ban on “Talaq-e-Bidat”, the practice of “Talaq-E-Hasan/ Talaq-e-Husna/Talaq-e-Ahsan” or other forms of unilateral extrajudicial forms of “talaq” are neither harmonious with the modern principles of human rights, gender justice and gender equality, nor an integral part of the Islamic faith. The way forward is the Uniform Civil Code, that will take care of all such things.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that according to Prophet Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him], the most heinous and horrendous crime in the eyes of Allah is “talaq”. Once, a Sahaba, follower of Prophet Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him], approached him to divorce his wife. The Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] asked him the reason. The Sahaba made many accusations against his wife. The Prophet then asked him if his wife possessed just a single good quality. The Sahaba, a truthful man, responded that she did have a couple of good qualities. At that, Prophet Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] advised the Sahaba, “Look here, if your wife has 99 negative qualities but just one good quality, shun and shed thinking about divorcing her and spend the rest of your life with her just focusing on that single good quality and treat her being your dutiful wife as Allah considers the sin of divorce to be one of the most pugnacious, unpalatable and unpleasant among all the sins committed by humans.” In fact, it is said that even the mountains and the seven skies shudder, when a man utters the virulent and vicious word, “talaq” for divorcing his wife. What is most lamentable is that Prophet Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] was such a humanistic, kind, considerate, concerned and compassionate human, whose life and times impacted people in a way that almost one third of the world transformed itself to the tenets of the Islamic faith as propounded by him through his exemplary life of sacrifice for all humans. But we Muslims don’t value those. Rather, we have taken a U-turn from the path of virtuosity and enlightenment, as guided by him. By not following into the footprints of Prophet Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him], quite unfortunately, has put Muslims and Islam under scanner. Let’s hope, the law helps us all.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed is the columnist, educator and grandnephew of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.