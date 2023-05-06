NEW DELHI: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held talks with Rahul Gandhi to initiate strengthening of Opposition unity, the Dravidra Munetra Kazhagham’s idea of “social justice”, which was considered by political watchers to act as a “glue” for Opposition unity, seems to have taken a backstage.

Earlier, the DMK had tried to engage with anti-BJP forces across the country, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin offering to be the bridge between the Congress and other Opposition parties. Also, there was an understanding that the idea was to provide a common platform for like-minded leaders, politicians, activists, organisations and the civil society to unite.

However, multiple legislators in the state said that the “social justice pitch” may have subsequently gone on the backburner and may not have found appeal within northern parties, on the political front. Moreover a DMK insider said, “There have been no talks in the DMK to take the narrative of social justice forward and thus it seems like the political pitch of social justice has exhausted without creating a stir.”

Moreover, party leaders in the JDU said that there have not been any talks on social justice in the JDU and “we are not aware of any ‘social justice’ phenomenon for Opposition unity. We have initiated our own thing where we will bring in several regional players into the Opposition fold; then, we will take the next step,” a JDU functionary said.

However, a political analyst tracking national politics said, “DMK did pitch the idea of social justice to act as a glue between the Opposition partners and there has been no party that has opposed his offering. So the idea could be there, and could come up at a time when they gather for a united front. Then they will mark out a strategy and a narrative for the pre-poll national alliance which would include all the anti-BJP parties. For now, the meeting between Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi was specifically held to initiate the broad based opposition alliance unity and that meeting and talking with leaders is in process, after which the leaders who would deal with Opposition unity, could take a decision on this (social justice).”

Experts believe that first the Congress would want all other dissenting parties (like BRS, AAP, TMC and SP) to be on the same page and agree on the idea of the “one seat one candidate” formula. Then, there would be decisions on strategy, narrative building and political common thread that would unite the Opposition at the national level.

Last month, leaders of around 20 Opposition parties were invited to take part in a national conference on “Taking Forward the Struggle for Social Justice and Joint National Programme for Social Justice Movement”. Several leaders had spoken about how their parties had worked on social justice in their respective states, and emphasised how the idea of social justice is in danger under the BJP government at the Centre.

This wasn’t the first time that a regional party had ventured out to build a non-BJP front. The 3 April event (led by Stalin), however, was by far the most successful in bringing a number of non-BJP players on board.