CM Chouhan has spearheaded the creation of a comprehensive state youth policy, which incorporates suggestions from the youth themselves. This policy aims to foster an Atma-nirbhar Madhya Pradesh by ensuring that young people can make meaningful contributions to the development of the state. With a strong emphasis on nurturing the skills and talents of the youth, the policy seeks to equip them for employment opportunities rather than merely providing unemployment allowances.

The Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Kamai Yojana, a program designed to train and prepare the youth for gainful employment.

CM Chouhan took on the role of a teacher, thoroughly explaining the vision, objectives, and scope of the youth policy. He engaged in a detailed discussion with the youth present at the event.

The youth policy, as explained by CM Chouhan, is focused on fostering young entrepreneurs who are willing to take risks, possess a deep understanding of the economic and financial systems, and are committed to social and environmental responsibility. The policy aims to cultivate a generation of young leaders who are not only well-educated and skilled but also deeply rooted in their culture and values, with a strong dedication to nation-building and community service.

The scope of the youth policy encompasses various aspects, such as education and skills development, employment and entrepreneurship, health, youth leadership and social work, sports, art, literature, and culture. Furthermore, the policy seeks to promote a sense of pride in the state’s heritage and encourages sustainable environmental practices and inclusivity.

CM Chouhan provided detailed information about various aspects of the youth policy, including employment opportunities for young people, the reorganisation of the Youth Commission, and the establishment of Vivekananda Youth Resource Centers at the district level. Other noteworthy announcements included the organisation of annual Khelo MP Youth Games, Yuva Anubhav Yatra, and initiatives to promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana, a key part of the youth policy, aims to provide training and stipends to young people, enabling them to earn a better income. With a budget of Rs one thousand crore allocated for the scheme’s implementation, the program targets individuals aged 18 and above who have completed their 12th standard, ITI, Diploma, or possess a degree and are domiciled in Madhya Pradesh. Under the scheme, participants will receive a minimum stipend of Rs 8,000 per month and have the opportunity to gain experience in various sectors, including engineering, management, service, IT, financial services, media, arts, and legal services.

