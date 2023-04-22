G20 cultural working group meeting took place in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage

The first G20 Cultural Working Group (CWG) meeting commenced on 22nd February 2023 at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre (MCCC), Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, G.K Reddy, inaugurated the exhibition titled “Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures.” Prominent attendees included Madhya Pradesh CM Chauhan, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, and Union Minister of State and Culture Smt

Meenakashi Lekhi.

The exhibition, “Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures,” showcased the spirit, need, and future of the Repatriation of Cultural Property through select examples of successful return of cultural heritage to India and worldwide. Shri G.K Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to repatriating stolen Indian antiquities, noting that 229 antiquities have been brought back since 2014, compared to just 13 before that.

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future” captures the essence of India’s worldview. The delegates were greeted with traditional folk performances and participated in DIY activities like papier-mache, block painting, and henna art.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), National Museum Institute (NMI), and National Museum, under the Ministry of Culture (MoC), jointly organised the exhibition. It features 26 antiquities from India, along with photos and visuals of repatriated items and global examples of repatriation. The exhibition is divided into six thematic sections, and a digital version is also available.

The G20 CWG meeting hosted four working group sessions, cultural programs, and visits to local sites such as the Western Group of Temples and the Panna

Tiger Reserve.