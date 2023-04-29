Panicking over the positive public response to the CM’s schemes, the Sangh is also holding meetings in an attempt to plan a counter.

Jaipur: In an interesting political development in Rajasthan, both the Congress and the BJP are vying with each other to woo the people instead of getting involved in any kind of political slugfest. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the front. He has started conducting state tours on a massive scale, explaining to the people in rural pockets the benefits of the campaign “Bachat, Rahat, Badhat.”

The CM highlights the benefits of various schemes of his government. When Gehlot meets women, men, farmers, youth, and students in villages, he informs them about schemes like the availability of cylinders for Rs 500, free power, free treatment, pension hikes, new schools and colleges, English medium schools for poor children, etc. Changing his political strategy, Gehlot is now only discussing the government’s schemes with the people. He avoids the politics of allegation and counter-allegation. His only aim is to ensure that the Congress government retains power in Rajasthan after the year-end elections. The party is now united after Sachin Pilot was sidelined. State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra accompany the CM during the state visit. They spend nights with the people they come across in various constituencies. All leaders are only showcasing Gehlot’s schemes. They criticise the BJP only while replying to media queries. Needless to say, Gehlot’s schemes have boosted the morale of the Congress party. The national level leaders keep referring to OPS, cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, RTH, etc. during their speeches. The Congress is promising the implementation of these schemes if it comes to power in Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath is also reaching out to people with the promises of these schemes. Undoubtedly, with the help of these schemes, Gehlot has managed to overcome his opponents within the party and outside it. It is because of these schemes only that Sachin Pilot, who rebelled against his own party government, has now been sidelined. A couple of MLAs, who were earlier with him, are also now distancing themselves from him. The larger message is that anyone who opens a front against Gehlot will pay a heavy price. In the changed atmosphere, Gehlot is also on a different political track. He does not target anyone. He only focuses on popularising his schemes.

The BJP has also realised the positive impact that Gehlot’s schemes are creating among the public. Therefore, BJP state president CP Joshi is also discussing the central government’s schemes during campaigns in villages. The Sangh is now active, holding meetings with BJP leaders at regular intervals. What worries the BJP is that there is still no anti-incumbency visible against Gehlot and his government. The discussion dominating public discourse is about the possibility of the return of the Congress government. Pilot’s dharna turned out to be a self-goal for him, as the party is not apparently attaching any importance to him. If Congress wins Karnataka, it will give the party massive strength in other poll-bound states. Panicked over the massive public response to Gehlot’s schemes, the Sangh is holding meetings with BJP leaders to prepare a counter strategy.