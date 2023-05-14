SRINAGAR: High alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir after the latest intelligence inputs that there could be attacks on army installations, institutions and other sensitive places, ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar. The third G20 Tourism working group meeting is scheduled to be held in Srinagar between 22 and 24 May.

Already, more than a dozen army schools in Jammu province have been shut as a precautionary measure and they will be opened after 25 May. The latest intelligence inputs have led to high alert being sounded especially on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway as the threat has increased after the latest political turmoil across the border.

After a series of security meetings regarding the security of G20 meet, all possible security-related alertness is being done on the ground. On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, along with Direction IB Tapan Bika, came to Srinagar and held a series of security related meetings.

They have suggested some changes in the security grid as some media outlets from New Delhi have revealed. According to reports, a multi-tier security grid has been put in place along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), in which Army, Border Security Force, police, Central Reserve Police Force, and Village Defence Committees are working together to thwart any attack. The intelligence inputs have indicated that there is the possibility of an attack on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, forcing the security grid to go for thorough vehicle checks and constant monitoring of all movements, especially during the night hours.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is trying to put in place more technical intelligence than people in uniform when the G20 delegates come to Srinagar. For this purpose, 600 cops have been trained in the police academy of Udhampur for “soft skills training” as they would be deputed at all the venues on G20 meetings to interact with delegates.

The Union Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and almost on a daily basis assessment of ground situation is being done for the upcoming G20 working group meeting in Srinagar.

It is in place to mention that “in an advisory, police urged people to remain alert and check their vehicles before starting them. At Jammu’s entry points, checking of vehicles and frisking of people are being done,” an official said. In Poonch and Rajouri, cordon and search operations are going on to track down the terrorists involved in the attacks on 20 April and 5 May in which 10 soldiers, including five paratroopers, were killed, according to officials.