BJP needs to review its strategy.

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka election victory has given the Congress a much-needed boost. The outcome will have its bearing on national politics and on the other poll-bound states. Congress’ impressive win in the southern state has on the one hand given more strength to Rahul Gandhi, while on the other hand it has given a setback to the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka is the second state where voters have not accepted PM Modi’s face. This perception may trigger a debate in the BJP over whether it should fight polls in other states on PM Modi’s face or not. The BJP has to fight Lok Sabha elections next year under PM Modi’s leadership. If Karnataka poll results are repeated in other two to three states, the opposition will be in a stronger position. So the saffron party needs to rely more on the local leaders. The Karnataka results have a message for the BJP that the political narrative around polarising issues cannot always work. The BJP tried to polarise the campaign by raising the issue of Bajrang Bali in Karnataka. But the state voters rejected it.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle, the Karnataka assembly election victory has given Congress reason to cheer. It can be attributed to Rahul Gandhi’s efforts as well. Rahul remained undeterred even amid massive criticism. He continued to do politics in his own different way. The Gandhi scion understood the country’s dynamics during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress also changed its strategy and it focused on local issues for state polls. The party avoided attacking PM Modi during the campaign. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Rajasthan Model’ of development was used by the Congress during the campaign in Karnataka. Gehlot’s schemes were showcased by the party leaders in Karnataka. These schemes had benefited Congress in Himachal Pradesh polls as well. Old Pension Scheme, financial assistance to women and youth, gas cylinders for Rs 500 only, free power, Rahat Camps, etc, were the schemes of the Gehlot government that were mentioned during the campaign. Schemes like OPS were included in the Congress’ manifesto. These schemes worked wonders in Himachal polls. Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge also worked very hard. He campaigned several hours a day. He contributed to Congress’ victory immensely. Congress’ victory in Karnataka will have its impact on the politics of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The organisation will get a fresh boost and the workers will feel more encouraged. High command will also now take decisions more freely in terms of state party matters. Indications are that free hand will be given to Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, CM Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh and Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, the BJP needs to review its strategy. One of the questions that it needs to address is whether it should fight elections banking solely on PM Modi’s face in future. Secondly, the question is whether or not the saffron party should use issues for polarisation in other upcoming polls. Needless to say, the Congress will focus on local issues. CM Gehlot is organising Rahat camps, and explaining benefits of his schemes to people who visit the camps. Kamal Nath is also apprising the Madhya Pradesh voters of various schemes of the Congress governments. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is talking about his welfare schemes. Now it will be interesting to see what changes BJP makes in its strategy.

These three states are important for BJP as the Lok Sabha polls will follow these elections. If Congress repeats Karnataka’s performance in these three states, then the challenge for the BJP will grow in 2024, as the opposition may be united under the leadership of Congress now. The opposition’s alliances in Maharashtra and Bihar will be much stronger now. The ruling Mahagathbandhan consisting of RJD, Congress and JDU in Bihar will now be much stronger. Similarly, the MVA alliance in Maharashtra will also gain more strength.