Madhya Pradesh leads the way in welfare and development: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded for his vision

In a landmark event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh distributed free residential plots to over 25,000 homeless families in Singrauli district under the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana. Additionally, Rs 135.68 crore was transferred to the accounts of 678,408 beneficiaries in the Rewa division under the Mukhya Mantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojana. Union Defense Minister Singh praised Chouhan’s dedication to the welfare of the poor, emphasising the shared commitment between the central and state governments.

At the event, foundation stones were laid for various development projects, including a level crossing ROB on Bargawan-Baidhan road, a Government Medical College building, a Mining Engineering College, and two CM Rise Schools in Hirrahwah Baidhan village and Chakaria. These projects will significantly contribute to the region’s progress.

Union Defense Minister Singh highlighted the tremendous work being done in Madhya Pradesh by providing free residential plots to poor families. He also lauded the efforts of the Shivraj government for establishing the Government Mining Engineering College, which will benefit students not only in Singrauli but across India and abroad.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s administration has set ambitious goals for the state, including ensuring every poor family has a roof over their heads, access to clean drinking water, and cooking gas by 2024. Singh mentioned the groundbreaking Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh for poor families, as a prime example of the government’s commitment to welfare.

Under Chouhan’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a top performer in implementing various central government schemes. Chouhan highlighted the ongoing recruitment of 1.25 lakh people in government departments and the recent investment intent of Rs. 15.42 crore reccived in the Global Investors Summit, which will create 29 lakh employment opportunities.

CM Chouhan reiterated his commitment to Singrauli’s development, promising not to leave any stone unturned in making it an engine of progress for the state. He announced plans for the Singrauli-Rewa-Jabalpur industrial corridor and an Energy College alongside the Mining Engineering College to boost local employment opportunities.

CM Chouhan’s focus on uplifting the poor has led to several successful initiatives, including providing housing, employment, education, and health facilities. More than 25,000 poor families in Singrauli district have received residential plots free of cost, while over 6.78 lakh farmer beneficiaries in Rewa division have benefited from the Mukhya Mantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojana.

Chouhan’s vision for an Atma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh involves a comprehensive approach to development, with targeted schemes for youth employment and self-employment. He expressed pride in the fact that Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of implementing central government schemes, directly benefiting the needy poor.

The CM remains dedicated to the welfare of the poor, emphasising that the state government’s top priority is to improve their lives. Under his leadership, various schemes have been implemented to ensure free education for children from poor and middle-class families, as well as covering higher education fees for eligible students.

In conclusion, CM Chouhan’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of Madhya Pradesh, combined with the support of the central government, is setting the state on the path to success. The collaborative efforts of both governments are yielding tangible results, transforming the lives of millions of citizens and setting a shining example for the rest of the nation.