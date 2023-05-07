Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, state governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor’s office.

In the statement, the Governor said, “Violent incidents and arson that took place in the state during the last few days disturbed mutual brotherhood and peace. Some brothers and sisters of the state also died suddenly in these unfortunate incidents. I appeal to all of you, being Governor of this state, that according to Manipur state’s excellent co-existence, brotherhood and mutual cooperation, all of you should maintain brotherhood, dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity and cooperate with the people around you.” Governor Uikey added that she was informed that an atmosphere of insecurity, mistrust and fear has been created among the citizens of the state due to these incidents.

Further, she assured the citizens that all the security forces including the Army, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are all continuously working in the state to bring the situation under control. “The security forces are very close to you at your service. They will help you by taking immediate action on your information”, she said.

“I would like to inform you that the Army, RAF, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, Police and administrative officers of the state, and people’s representatives are continuously working in the state. Security forces are patrolling all the areas and taking care of your safety. The security forces are ready and always at your service to deal with any disturbance”, she said. The Governor added, “If any kind of incident nuisance disturbance or spreading fear, looting damaging property or causing human harm occurs around you, immediately inform the 24-hour control room of the army No. 9233637014 or the police.”