Country’s only Brahma temple is set to shine like Lord Ram’s birthplace at Ayodhya.

JAIPUR: Apart from launching several schemes that have raised Congress’ hopes to return to power in Rajasthan after assembly polls this year end, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also focused on massive makeover of the religious places in the state. One of the objectives of this move is to ensure that BJP does not get any opportunity to raise issues related to religious places.

CM Gehlot wants beautification of the religious places so that better facilities could be provided to tourists. There are several places in Rajasthan that attract tourists from across the country and the world. Moti Dungri Ganeshji Temple. Govind Devji, Khole Ke Hanumanji, Shrinathji, Sanwaria Seth, Khatu Shyamji, Salasar Balaji, Mehandipur Balaji, Karni Mata, Ramdevra Mahara and Ajmer Dargah are some of the religious places that attract tourists in large numbers. The Gehlot government is ramping up facilities in these places. The government is also trying to ensure that Pushkar grabs the international stage. It is being decked up like Ayodhya.

The country’s only Brahma temple is situated in the holy town of Pushkar. Hindus have deep faith in this place. There is a pond nearby where people come for rituals like tarpan. Now, a grand look is being provided to the temple and ‘sarowar’ (pond).

Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) Chairman, Dharmendra Rathore, who is behind all the renovation and beautification projects, said that CM Gehlot wants revolutionary changes to be carried out in the tourism sector in Rajasthan. So, several steps were taken for the makeover of the religious places as well as the hotels controlled by the RTDC. The train, like the Palace-on-Wheels, is again on the track. But the focus is on Pushkar, as the government wants to make the holy town of the god Brahma as beautiful and grand as Lord Ram’s birthplace at Ayodhya. Rathore said that he had sought Central government’s help for the renovation of the Pushkar temple. In a period of almost one thousand years, nobody heeded the buildings adjoining the temple which are in dilapidated condition, Rathore said, adding that his efforts paid off, drastic changes took place in the last six months. The work has begun to beautify Pushkar temple like Ayodhya.

A grand “Mahotsava” was organised on the occasion of Holi at Pushkar. It was a Mela of international standard that lasted several days. Efforts are being made on a war-footing to ensure that maximum facilities are provided to tourists at this place.

"Gehlot wants all religious and tourist places to be clean and beautified," Rathore said. CM Gehlot has so far sanctioned Rs 101 crore for renovation projects at Pushkar. Similarly, renovation of RTDC's hotels has also begun.

