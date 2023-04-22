Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes Indian diaspora’s role in promoting India’s global presence

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the unique features and cultural significance of Indore during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention held at the Brilliant Convention Center in the city. He highlighted Indian philosophy, culture, global vision, and the strong economy, science, technology, and defence sectors as the centre of attraction for the world.

The Prime Minister praised Madhya Pradesh as the heartland of India and spoke highly of its rich tribal traditions, spirituality, and unique natural features, including the Narmada River and dense forests. He also expressed his admiration for the city of Indore, describing it as a city that moves ahead of time while preserving its heritage.

Modi drew attention to Indore’s delightful culinary scene, mentioning local delicacies such as namkeen, poha, sabudana khichdi, kachori, and samosas. He emphasised that the city’s reputation as India’s cleanest city goes hand in hand with its title as the capital of taste, providing visitors with unforgettable gastronomic experiences.

He urged the Indian diaspora to promote India’s model of a “Sustainable Future” worldwide and contribute to India’s development by promoting initiatives such as Make in India, Yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts, and coarse grains.

During the event, the Prime Minister welcomed the Chief Guest, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana, and the Guest of Honour, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of Suriname. He thanked them for their valuable insights and greeted them with a hug.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan expressed happiness over hosting the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, stating that the people of the city had opened their hearts and homes to welcome the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). He mentioned that people from 66 nations had participated in planting saplings at the NAMO Global Garden in Indore, making the event memorable.

CM Chouhan praised PM Modi’s efforts towards building a strong and prosperous India and implementing the mantras of self-reliance, cleanliness, and a robust economy. He highlighted how Indore had become the cleanest city in the country six times in response to the Prime Minister’s call for cleanliness.

Various dignitaries, including the President of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, and the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali, praised India’s leadership under PM Modi and spoke of the strong ties between their respective countries and India. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan is expected to open new doors of possibilities for all nations involved, with Indore’s vibrant culture and delicious cuisine playing a central role

in the event.