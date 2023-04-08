NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on Twitter, lauding Arunachal Pradesh’s massive development in the villages bordering China has come as a strong signal to Beijing, which recently renamed 11 places in this Indian state in the Northeast. PM Modi’s tweet came just hours after China renaming certain places in Arunachal Pradesh which it claims as South Tibet. In a response to a tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who posted pictures of one of the hydel projects at Mago village in Tawang district and in his home constituency, Mukto, PM Modi tweeted, “A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in the border villages.”

In fact, this is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s ongoing endeavours to set up 50 standalone mini and micro hydel power projects in the villages bordering China to provide uninterrupted power supply to villages and the Army guarding the border. Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu in his tweet said, “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Program is in sync with the vision of Hon PM Shri Narendra Modiji that border villages aren’t the last but first to be transformed.”

The diplomats at South Block see PM Modi’s response to Khandu’s tweet regarding the bordering areas in the northeastern state, as a strong message to China in the backdrop of it renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time. This is the third time China has unilaterally renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh, having previously done it in April 2017 and December 2021.

“PM Modi’s re-tweet of Khandu’s tweet should be seen as part of a calculated strategy to counter China’s sinister agenda over Arunachal Pradesh. Even though the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson in an official reaction rejected China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, nothing could have served China a blunt message more sharply than this tweet by PM Modi,” say diplomatic sources. “While the tweet reaffirmed the government’s focus on the development of the Indian regions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including Arunachal Pradesh, it also underlines New Delhi’s efforts to facilitate the armed forces deployed along the borders with China, which is a remarkable message sent out by the PM,” officials said.

A diplomatic source told The Sunday Guardian: “PM Modi’s tweet focusing on the development of Arunachal Pradesh is being amplified massively and at a large scale as part of a well-planned strategy. It has got lakhs of views and likes, and thousands of retweets so far.” “Chinese officials in Delhi and Beijing are said to be monitoring every single tweet on Arunachal Pradesh after Beijing’s provocative action. It means the messages on Twitter, slamming China, have hit the right target in Beijing,” an official said.

“It is good that several social media users are posting suggestions underlining the need for India to reconsider its stand on Tibet in a tit-for-tat in what has triggered a public debate in India causing some sort of disquiet in the Chinese camp,” a source said.

PM Modi’s focus is on massive development of the villages of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the regions bordering China. “Only development and increasing tourism activities in Arunachal Pradesh will be the fitting message for China, and PM Modi’s message has reaffirmed the commitment of the government to do the same,” an official said. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi outright rejected the Chinese move, saying that Arunachal Pradesh has been, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

It was PM Modi’s idea to hold some of the key G20 meetings in Arunachal Pradesh as well. The presence of diplomats and other key officials from various countries in the meetings in Arunachal Pradesh is another significant message for China. Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju’s tweet assumes significance in the context of India’s diplomatic strategy to serve a powerful message to China. Only two days ago, Rijiju wrote on Twitter, “Prestigious G20 meeting at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was truly an incredible event. The world’s top diplomats and influential officials got a unique taste of India. State also showcased its rich cultural heritage to the global community.” This tweet also came two days after China renaming 11 places in the Northeast. “The minister’s tweet should also be seen as a counter to China’s move over Arunachal Pradesh, as the message clearly explains how the international community is enjoying and spending time in this unique state of India,” an official pointed out. “No wonder China is resorting to tactics like giving invented Chinese names to places in Arunachal. India holding the G20 meet there would have been unthinkable 10 years back when even visits by India’s President invited China’s objections,” said a Twitter user in reaction to Rijiju’s tweet.

As part of the Modi government’s priority plan to boost development in the Northeast amid an aggressive Chinese agenda, the agencies concerned have decided to intensify activities aimed at development of the border regions. $1.8 billion has been spent on road construction in these areas during 2017-22, with 2,319 km of roads being constructed in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Other projects include the creation of new airports in the Northeast. Sources say that PM Modi regularly reviews the vibrant village programme in the border regions in a key move to counter China. PM Modi has also envisioned a boost to the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with the addition of Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar. Quoting another tweet by CM Khandu, PM Modi said, “Looks great! And, with the new airport and flights being added, more people will be able to visit Arunachal Pradesh with ease and experience the warm hospitality there.” “Third day of road trip. Got to see the status of ongoing construction work for the two lane road from Aalo to Mechukha (186 km). The enchanting valley of Mechukha, and its lovely people greeted us on our arrival,” tweeted Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.