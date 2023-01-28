CHANDIGARH: In a bid to “turn” Uttar Pradesh to “Uttam Pradesh”, the UP government held a Global Investors’ Summit in Chandigarh, wherein Punjab Industrialists came under one roof to participate. Owners of top-notch industrial units owners signed Rs 9,000 crores worth of MoUs with the UP government. Industrialists from Punjab not only participated and signed MoUs, but also suggested a few key points to UP ministers and bureaucrats to implement in their state so that more investments can be pitched.

Punjab has seen extortionists and gangsters thrive while small and big businessmen have been killed. It is imperative to seek a safe and business-friendly environment where there is no law and order issues for businesses to thrive. Talking about the business atmosphere, Industry Minister Nandgopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said, “A business can grow only when there is a zero tolerance towards any crime; Uttar Pradesh has been able to achieve this badge and we are proud to flaunt it” He further said, “We have gone to 19 countries from where Rs 7 lakh crore worth of investments have already reached Uttar Pradesh. Now, we are moving inside our own nation to invite industrial units to invest in Uttar Pradesh”. The UP team held Business-to-Government meets at a private hotel in Chandigarh, as a result of which investors made investment proposals worth Rs 9,000 crore in UP. In all, 26 MoUs in various sectors were signed in the road show. With this investments materializing, over 20,000 employment opportunities will be created in the state. Harish Agarwal, Chief Managing Director, Asian Cements Limited, said: “Yogiji is a dynamic Chief Minister, the way he is promoting industries in UP is a model in itself. We have signed an MoU today to invest in Uttar Pradesh. We will set up a plant on 10 to 15 acres in UP.”

Deep Narayan Sharma, MD of Biogenta Lifescience Pvt Ltd, said that crime has decreased in UP because of effective policing provided by the Yogi government in the last 5-6 years. Raman Singla, Director of Compaq Technologies India Limited, said that a lot has been accomplished in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5–6 years. IAS Arvind Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary, Intrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, said, “This is the seriousness of UP government that three Ministers of UP government, along with senior bureaucrats, are here to ensure Punjab industrialists about the hand holding, the safe environment, one window operations and tracking.”