Notice To Lord Hanuman to Vacate Railways Land

Some crazy Babus don’t hesitate to take ‘panga’ even with Gods. The Railways served a bizarre notice to Lord Hanuman “to free its encroached land in MP’s Morena district. The notice was sent to Lord Hanuman on 8 February at His abode, a small temple in Morena’s Sabalgarh, which railways claims it stands on its land. The notice warned Monkey God that a demolition exercise would be carried out if the Hanuman temple isn’t removed within seven days. Lord Hanuman would have to bear all costs of the temple’s demolition if authorities are compelled to execute demolition. As this created a furore among Bhagwan Hanuman’s devotees, a railways official, Manoj Kumar, North Central Railway, said, “The notice was issued in Lord Hanuman’s name by mistake and a new notice has been issued against the temple priest.” Angry devotees are ready to fight the matter in the court.

Search for Shoes Of Railway Official’s Daughter

It was a wild-goose chase to find expensive shoes of a Railways’ senior official’s daughter.They were found after over a month-long search in Bareilly in western UP. Divisional Railway Manager (East Coast Railway Zone), Vineet Singh, had filed a theft complaint on daughter’s behalf in Sambhalpur, Odisha, on 5 January, saying that a pair of daughter’s shoes, worth Rs 10,000, was stolen from the AC first-class coach of Lucknow Mail on 4 January.The 20-year-old was travelling with her mother. The daughter suspected that the woman, who got down from the train at Bareilly junction at about 3.45 am, might have ‘stolen’ her shoes.The complaint was transferred to Government Railway Police (GRP)at Bareilly railway station. Over a month-long probe involved the GRP, Railway Protection Force and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Finally, the sleuths traced the woman, said to be a doctor, who claimed that she “mistakenly” wore the shoes of the complainant who was on the next berth. Deputy SP (Bareilly GRP) Devi Dayal said, “We sought help from the IRCTC to provide reservation details of the passengers of the AC first-class coach. And we zeroed in on the suspect.”

Tibetans-In-Exile express Desire For Freedom

The Tibetans living in-exile across the world give a lot of importance to the centennial declaration of the ‘Proclamation of (Tibetan) Independence’ by His Holiness, the 13th Dalai Lama. When the Students For A Free Tibet (SFT) first launched the 13 February Tibetan Independence Day campaign in 2012, few people knew about its significance. Since then, SFT has made a coordinated effort to highlight this historic day and turn it into a commemorative day in the Tibetan freedom movement. This year, to commemorate 13 February, Tibetans and allies organized talks at universities, held rallies all around the world from Bangalore to Bangladesh to France and America, celebrated and did ‘gorshey’ dance in the streets of McLeodganj in Dharamsala (HP), the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile. “Tibetans and allies will remember February not just as Losar (Tibetan New Year) month, but also as the month of Tibetan Independence day,” Lobsang Tseten, SFT Programmes Coordinator, told from the USA.

German Pharma’s Lucrative Job Offer

A German pharmaceutical has offered an interesting job opportunity for “weed smokers” with a salary of whopping £88,000 (about Rs 88 lakh) at its cannabis testing centre. The Cologne-based Canna medical company want “experts” to check quality of their product. Their job responsibility will be to “smell, feel, and smoke” the product. The company’s CEO says that they want monitoring standard of their crops in the countries from where they source their products, namely Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia, and Denmark. A large number of people have applied. But they must possess valid German marijuana smoking permit to get considered.

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia

The prolific Hollywood action movies actor Bruce Willis’ family a year ago announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. On Thursday, the family’s statement said that Willis (67) now has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. It was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” In March last year, Willis’ family had said that his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. “The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.” Thursday’s statement said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behaviour, language and movement. Aphasia can be a symptom of it.