As the Congress is struggling to show a united face in Rajasthan, an internal party survey conducted lately under the Congress’ national leadership has shown that the party would be able to win just around 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. According to party leaders, the reason for its current trend of losing elections is that the party in its tenure has mostly been riddled with infighting which has led not only to the resentment within both the camps of Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, but also hit the motivation of party members. In addition to that, people have also found the party less connected with the masses.

However, Suresh Chaudhary, Congress spokesperson in Rajasthan, told The Sunday Guardian, “Congress is running the government since 4.5 years and the decisions Congress has made and the benefits people have got will make the party do well. More importantly, we have hope that this is the set of work we will go out with and repeat our government in the coming Assembly elections. Our party has conducted an internal survey and according to that, we have a very good position among people in the state.”

Another senior leader in the state said that there are more parameters to measure the public mood than just a survey done by the party. “There are around six months left to prepare for elections and there is so much left to do. I think people are happy with the government.”

Party insiders claim that the cadre has never had clarity over who would lead the state unit in coming times as the Pilot camp has been expecting a change in leadership, while Gehlot has obstinately held his position after his September rebellion which has created an unending friction and kept the party cadre on the boil. Experts believe Gehlot has been wary of Pilot and all this while kept himself busy in one-upmanship against Pilot rather than focusing on public welfare.

However, a top Congress politician while seeking anonymity said, “Gehlot has had grip on MLAs’ and now he has strengthened his grip even more. He had brought out some public welfare policies as well. People are responding well to his welfare policies.”

Moreover, even now there is no clarity in the party as it is widely believed that Pilot could leave the party soon and form his own party. A Pilot loyalist claimed that the leader would get an important responsibility very soon. Others believe a decision on Pilot would be made after the Karnataka elections.

A political analyst based in Rajasthan said, “Going by the current trends, it is very difficult for Congress to even reach 40 seats in the state because there is a lot of anti-incumbency against many of their legislators. They have been less connected with people in their constituencies. Moreover, Pilot is standing against Gehlot. This signals that around 12% Jats in the state may not be happy with Congress right now as their loyalty is

with Pilot.”