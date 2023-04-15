SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a high level security meet regarding Jammu and Kashmir and was given a detailed briefing by intelligence grid and security set-up about the ground situation prevailing in Kashmir valley.

The Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the ground situation in Kashmir valley as the government is hosting a G20 meeting in Srinagar, while another meeting would be held in Leh.

It is in place to mention that Srinagar would be the venue in the month of May for the G20 tourism working group.Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for enhancement of the intelligence grid in Kashmir and also in the border areas of Jammu, as there have been fresh infiltration attempts from Jammu region.

Security and intelligence agencies have been on alert after an IED blast near the border in Kathua district which created panic and a huge crater on the ground at the end of March this year.

Srinagar city is getting the required facelift as the beautification projects of the city are being completed within the month of April so that Srinagar is all decked up for the mega global event of G20 tourism working group to meet here.The central government has also decided to hold a youth-20 forum meeting of G20 in Leh and all the preparations have been put in place for this event also.

The high-level meeting on the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir was attended by the top brass of security and intelligence, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

There would be focus on latest technical intelligence gathering devices and a lot of latest drones would be used in Srinagar to provide extra safety cover for the G20 meeting which would be one of the biggest events being held after the abrogation of Article 370 since 5 August 2019, in Kashmir valley.