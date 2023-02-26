NEW DELHI: AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat, who joined the BJP before the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Standing Committee elections, has alleged after joining the BJP that he was asked to create a ruckus in the MCD House. Sehrawat is a councillor from the Bawana ward.

In the presence of the Working President of the Delhi BJP unit, Virendra Sachdeva, and State General Secretary Harsh Malhotra, AAP councillor Sehrawat joined the BJP. While welcoming Sehrawat to the party, Sachdeva said: “Today Aam Aadmi Party’s own leaders are upset with Kejriwal’s dictatorial attitude and corruption and are forced to leave the party one by one.” He added that with the arrival of Pawan Sehrawat, the BJP unit will get more strength in the rural areas of Delhi.

Harsh Malhotra said: “The Aam Aadmi Party has been adopting a dictatorial and anarchic attitude. Not letting the House function is proof of their stubbornness. Aam Aadmi Party is afraid of cross-voting and that is the reason they are not allowing the standing committee elections.”

Either AAP leaders are creating a ruckus or they are trying to conduct voting violating the constitution and law. The municipal secretary has also expressed his objection by writing a letter, Malhotra said.

After joining the BJP, Sehrawat said: “For a long time, I worked for the Aam Aadmi Party, but I was suffocated by the big game of corruption going on inside the party and that’s why I left the party.”

“The top councillors of AAP had instructed its councillors to keep creating a ruckus in the corporation house so that the standing committee election could not be held and that is the reason why bottles and chairs were hurled by the councillors in the House,” Sehrawat alleged.