NEW DELHI: The Congress has been able to keep its two top politically dissenting leaders (D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) in check in poll-bound Karnataka. The party leaders believe that the apparent peace between the two would play a key role in the poll results of the state.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the main candidates in the race for the chief minister’s position if the party comes to power. Party leaders believe that as the political dissent between the two has not spilled over in public, it has given the party cadre new enthusiasm to make efforts for electoral victory. Moreover, it has also raised the stature of all the top leaders involved in decision-making. According to party insiders, the party is laser-focused on how to get majority (113) out of the 224 Assembly seats and is consistently trying to reach out to the people in order to consolidate votes.

A source close to the top leadership said, “The credit should go to both the leaders in keeping the party’s interest at the forefront and working in tandem with each other. Shivakumar’s ability to mobilise the party in the state has helped a lot and one would see that he has been focused on his part on whatever responsibility he has been given. He knows where he is strong and he has tried to harness his strength. Siddaramaiah’s ability as a vote-catcher is also expected to achieve results for the party.”

He further added, “They have both been seen together at several meetings and events which has helped party leaders rule out any possibility of dissension between them. It certainly has created an amicable environment for the party members. And the leadership displaying friendly relations has helped to vitalise the ground workers who consider these factors in working sincerely to help the party win elections.”

Malikarjun Kharge, who comes from Karnataka, may have played a big role in all this. Sources in Kharge’s close circles say that questions would have been raised if his own backyard (Karnataka) had been in political turmoil.

It is being heard that he has had a substantial role in bringing the state leadership together.

Also, experts believe that Randeep Singh Surjewala may also be responsible for maintaining the relationship between both the leaders. It is further believed that he will also get an upgrade or better responsibility in the party in the near future as he has performed well in keeping the state cadre well coordinated.

However, the decision on who would be the CM, in case the Congress wins the poll battle, would be taken by the Congress’ legislative committee where the candidate who gets the support of majority MLAs from the CLP would be given the top position.