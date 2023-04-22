Going is set to get tough for former Rajasthan PCC president Sachin Pilot.

NEW DELHI: With the BJP making all out efforts to ensure that no third front comes into existence in Rajasthan, the process to put in place a non-Congress and non-BJP alliance ahead of Assembly elections this yearend in the desert state seems to be an uphill task now. The saffron party is aware that any such front would cut into anti-establishment votes only, which will harm the BJP more than the Congress. Therefore, the Opposition party in Rajasthan wants a “Congress versus BJP” direct fight in the upcoming Assembly polls.

MP Hanuman Beniwal is learnt to have given the idea to Sachin Pilot to float his own party, paving the way for forming a third front. But the BJP is trying its best to spoil any such plan. Beniwal’s party could win only three seats in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan last time. So he is aware of his own strengths. He could win his Lok Sabha seat due to the Modi wave last time as he had contested in alliance with BJP. This time round, there is no possibility of the same alliance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said that the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be fought in all Rajasthan seats on the BJP’s symbol. It means he has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with any political party. He seems to have signalled that those who want any association with the BJP should join the party. Therefore, Sachin Pilot may also be joining the saffron party sooner or later. However, speculation is rife that Sachin Pilot might announce his own party on 11 June, which is the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot. The developments over the last few days suggest that Sachin Pilot won’t remain part of the Congress for much longer. The leadership will not take any immediate action in Pilot’s case until Karnataka polls, but after the elections, there might be “something” to see.

Pilot allegedly remained involved in activities against his own party government over the past three years. He allegedly tried to topple the government in 2020 while he was holding the PCC president post. He had been sacked from the post thereafter. Despite the failed attempt, he continued his campaign to become CM. But he could not win the high command’s confidence as he did not have the requisite number of MLAs in his support. Sources say that Sachin Pilot tried to get closer to Rahul Gandhi with the help of leaders such as Jitendra Singh and Deepender Hooda who enjoy the confidence of the Gandhi scion. He could not, however, succeed in this campaign as well. Even Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refused to help Sachin Pilot. When nothing worked in his favour, Sachin Pilot resorted to the dharna tactic which was seen as an act of disregard to the party leadership as well. Rahul Gandhi is said to be unhappy over this.

Sachin Pilot’s dharna politics was a setback to Congress’ campaign to create a positive atmosphere using Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s popular schemes in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi is said to have hardened his stand over Sachin Pilot after this. With this in view, Sachin Pilot will have no other option, but to quit the Congress. But where will he go? Beniwal tried to persuade Pilot to launch his own party to form an alliance with the AAP thereafter. Sources say Sachin Pilot also met Arvind Kejriwal once. But the equations have changed following the CBI tightening grip on the AAP leaders. So, there is least possibility of Sachin Pilot going with the AAP now. However, the AAP wants association with Sachin Pilot who, the party believes, could help the newbie party expand its footprint in Rajasthan. The AAP is not able to dent any party’s vote bank in Rajasthan like what happened in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At the same time, Keriwal’s outfit will find it difficult to contest the state polls after the CBI action.

Beniwal was earlier seen working to set a narrative in favour of AAP. But the BJP will not allow any such move to succeed. The statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat suggest that joining the BJP is the only option that Sachin Pilot is left with.