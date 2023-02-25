Devaraha baba was a famous, loved and revered saint of the last century. He was a simple man who lived on a bamboo and grass thatched little wooden abode tied with ropes on stilts that rested on the bed of the Ganges. A loincloth and long robe with matted hair and an unkempt air about him. People reached him wading into the shallow Ganges waters. Mothers from the town and neighbouring villages came daily to feed the mahatma, some in boats and others walking in the water. Hoards visited him daily and so had to wait their turn. Once he was questioned by a devotee on why he gave preference to “collectors and magistrates” who came to meet him.

By collectors and magistrates the questioner meant officers or ministers in power. Baba coolly answered that these people had very little time to spare, and would not be able to benefit from the Satsang if baba made them wait. Those that could afford to wait were called accordingly. Secondly, if they felt discouraged to come to him because of the long wait they might not come at all. So baba felt that influencing and uplifting the minds of those who could better the lives of many more ordinary citizens was more meaningful and required an urgent attention. People in power, if made to think rightly and selflessly, could work for the welfare of so many more, and he didn’t want to miss that chance.

Then he added that he was going to live as he lived, homeless and on alms. There was nothing that he wanted to ask for from these men in power, they in fact came to ask from him. The preference that he gave them was not for himself but to indirectly better the lot of mankind. He was, till the end, homeless and possession-less.

