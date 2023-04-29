Politics in the border state of Punjab is likely to witness many changes following the passing away of five-time Chief Minister and front-ranking Akali leader, Prakash Singh Badal. Although Badal had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of a newcomer in the last Assembly elections, yet his position as one of the tallest leaders of the region remains unaltered.

During his lifetime, Badal had transferred the reins of his party to his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and most leaders opposed to this arrangement were either sidelined or had to exit from the Akali Dal. There were many who continued in the organization and though they did not concur with Sukhbir’s methods, they preferred to remain silent, due to both respect for and fear of the senior Badal.

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party displaced the Congress and the Akalis as the number one outfit in the state, Sukhbir has been making attempts to retrieve his position. The task is not easy and if he has to move forward and make the organization expand, he shall have to pursue inclusive politics and bring in people who have not been given adequate importance in the past few years.

In other words, Sukhbir will have to appoint wise and experienced advisers and not depend solely on those who surround him and his family. As things stand today electorally, the Akali Dal is struggling to keep its relevance and it will be extremely significant to see how it fares in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, where it is at present trailing the Congress, BJP and AAP, in that order.

Prakash Singh Badal’s passing away has also perhaps paved the way for a re-alignment of forces in the future. Notwithstanding the fact that the number of common people, who participated in the last rites functions of the former Chief Minister, was far less than what many expected, the presence of VVIP dignitaries has given rise to intense political speculation of all kinds.

The unscheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chandigarh to pay his respects to the man who was considered as the patriarch of the state politics, has led to conjectures regarding a BJP-Akali alliance in the future. Both the parties were allies till there was a bitter parting following the farmers’ agitation, which virtually diminished the influence of the Panthic party in the rural areas.

Modi’s visit also provided a signal to other BJP leaders and it was not surprising to see the party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paying their tributes to Badal senior. It is important to point out that even top Congress functionaries of the state were present at multiple rituals before the cremation at Lambi, which was his erstwhile Assembly constituency.

Badal’s passing away literally marks the end of an era in Punjab politics and the only other leader of high stature, Captain Amarinder Singh, 15 years his junior in age, is also trying to come to terms with the emerging politics.

Therefore, it is evident that a new leadership has to replace the old. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is yet to acquire the kind of standing a top leader has. Sukhbir Badal too is in the queue, which also has both Pratap Singh Bajwa, by far the shrewdest Congress politician, and the irrepressible Navjot Singh Sidhu. Within the BJP, there is Balbir Singh Sidhu, till some time ago the Health Minister in the Amarinder government. However, if the BJP and Akalis were to tie up in the future, his prospects would be impacted.

Prakash Singh Badal’s death has led to a series of articles in the national press, which has hailed him as one of the great patriots of from the state. However, social media has not been that kind, and there are posts which are both uncharitable and harsh so far as the former CM is concerned.

In our country, after a person passes away, most of the time, it is common to write only good things. However, that does not change the reality since while assessing the career of the senior Badal, it is difficult to ignore the elementary facts of his being both a survivor and a ruthless politician, who towards the end made unforgivable compromises leading to the diminishing influence of his party.

Not many know that Badal had won his first Assembly election from Malaut on a Congress ticket in 1957 when the Akalis had merged briefly with the grand old party. He subsequently gained popularity due to his grassroots connect, and after the Gurnam Singh-Sant Fateh Singh tussle around 1970, emerged as one of the more acceptable leaders, backed by the rich farmers lobby.

The Akali Dal at that point was controlled by six leaders. Badal, Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Jagdev Singh Talwandi, Baldev Singh, Surjit Singh Barnala and Mohan Singh Tur. Over a period of time, Badal outwitted most of them and became the numero uno of the Akali Dal. Sant Harchand Singh Longowal could have acquired more power had he not been assassinated.

Badal’s critics always maintained that he did not confront Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale when he could have, and spent 17 years in political wilderness from 1980 to 1997 in order to keep himself out of any controversy and to consolidate his position.

Badal had a very successful innings, but has left a void in the Panthic politics of the state. Whether Sukhbir shall step in, is something only time can determine. Between us.