Anna looks forward to celebrating Jesus’ victorious resurrection from the dead as Easter draws nigh. The fourth Sunday of Lent is a foretaste of Easter joy. Knowing the intensity of challenges we encounter in our life’s journey, young or old, as we desire to be faithful disciples of Jesus, remember God deals with us tenderly in the rhythms of life, be it the experience of consolation and abandonment. Let’s not forget Jesus too experienced abandonment when He offered Himself as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Yet thoughts of freedom and joy come in the middle of Lent.

The joy we experience does more than cushion our declining energies and inject our dwindling spirits. This joy is positive and meaningful because it is born of our abiding in Christ and our freedom as children of God. God loves us as our Creator and Redeemer. We belong to God, and that fuels our imperative to rejoice. Anna is drawn to reflect on the parables of the lost sheep, the lost coin, and the prodigal son, manifesting the depth of God’s mercy and love. The extraordinary behaviour of the Father, who embraced his younger son and celebrated his return with a sumptuous feast, clothed him with the best robe, a ring for his finger and sandals on his feet (Luke 15: 22-23), left Anna rejoicing in God’s love. In Jesus, we have eternal life, and when we trust Him and turn away from the darkness of sin, we have every reason to celebrate.

When we encounter Jesus, the darkness from our life is dispelled, and as we begin to abide in Christ, our discipleship begins, and our relationship will last beyond the grave. Anna’s reflection turns to the weak areas in her life. She knows Jesus’ presence will dispel the darkness, and God’s light will flood her heart. Will we also let Jesus do the same for us? Let’s turn to Jesus in faith and get a foretaste of Easter joys.