The irretrievable situation sought to be created in Punjab by vested interests appears to have become a matter of deep concern for the entire nation, and the Centre and the state governments must take immediate steps to prevent matters from deteriorating any further.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, conscious of his responsibilities and also apprehending that his party would be losing some of its clout to Panthic forces, succumbed to pressure from the Akal Takht chief, Jathedar Harpreet Singh, and ordered the release of nearly 350 detainees, supporters of absconding fugitive Amritpal Singh, who were apprehended by the police.

His action was criticised by his adversaries but appears to have been driven by political pragmatism in the face of the Akal Takht chief’s ultimatum.

It is to be seen whether the release of the detained youths would help in de-escalating the tension that is building up, or shall embolden extreme elements from going further so far as their agenda is concerned. The state government is skating on thin ice and the Centre too is watching the developments from a ringside seat, without any kind of proper intervention.

In fact, many people well versed with the unfolding scenario are not ruling out the role of intelligence agencies in seeking to make Amritpal, a cult figure, on the same lines as Bhindranwale had become in the late 1970s and early 1980s, following the Akali-Nirankari clash at Mehta Chowk on Baisakhi day in 1978.

There are multiple questions regarding the background and activities of Amritpal which arouse suspicion on the kind of forces that may be supporting him. The first and foremost naturally are the reasons why he has not been apprehended so far despite the police organisations and intelligence agencies, daily leaking out reports regarding his alleged presence at some place or the other.

Secondly, Amritpal heads a little know outfit, “Waris Punjab De”, which was founded by Deep Sidhu, actor and activist, who hoisted the Nishan Saheb at the Red Fort on the Republic Day during the farmers’ agitation. The question which was asked then and now is that how could anyone put up the Nishan Saheb in one of the most protected areas of the city, without the assistance of some authorized agency. Sidhu died under mysterious circumstances in a car mishap on the Manesar-Kondli expressway in February last year and Amritpal apparently declared himself to be his successor.

Thirdly, if so much was known about Amritpal and his illegal funding and activities, why were no cases registered against him under the relevant laws at that time and why did various agencies of the government not act to ascertain his sources of foreign funding? Why was he allowed to lay the siege on the Ajnala police station and permitted to have his way, an act which showed both the Punjab police and government in the most dismal light?

There are charges that Amritpal was acting at the behest of the ISI of Pakistan and some organisations based in foreign countries like Canada, the United States, Australia and the UK. This evidence alone should have been sufficient to book him when he was still around, instead of making him into some sort of a fugitive who was being allowed to be known nationally, deliberately or with a proper design.

The fugitive had given a call for the convening of the Sarbat Khalsa (a congregation of Sikhs) on Baisakhi day in Bhatinda. The SGPC president Gurcharan Singh responded by stating that such a gathering could only be called by the Akal Takht, and thus the subject had to be addressed by the supreme body. The fugitive wanted this meeting to discuss the pending issues of the Sikhs. Now when there is an elected government in place in the state, should not these issues be first addressed by its functionaries rather than making them appear like pure religious matters arising out of some sort of unfair treatment of the Sikh community?

There have been protests in several countries in support of the Khalistan movement which have been condemned by well-known Sikh intellectuals, both in India and abroad. The question is to identify and expose the forces that are wanting to make an issue of a non-existent demand of a separate state by the majority of the people. There are very few people who would ever back a demand for a separate Khalistan, but if the government appears weak and willing, their numbers could swell. If there were forces within India which are seeking to use this demand for purposes of their own political enhancement, they must bear in mind the grave consequences.

On a media channel, some days ago, a well-known filmmaker observed that residents of Punjab should put up the National Flag on their houses to send out a message that they were nationalists. What kind of nonsense is this? Punjab has more martyrs than any other state who laid down their lives for this country. Why should they have to prove their patriotism?

Bhagwant Mann is certainly a worried man. In fact, anyone in his place would be. His government is certainly not in complete control and the vested interests are bound to take advantage of the unfolding situation. The Akalis are gaining their clout and thus may pose a big challenge in the 2024 polls. The BJP has not gained despite taking so many erstwhile Congress leaders. Punjab should not be driven to a point of no return. Between us.