Q: Swamiji, meditation is now being taught as a part of curriculum at many universities in the East as well as the West. It is considered a de-stressing tool by management gurus the world over. “Meditation” as taught by the spiritual masters achieves univocal spiritual evolution. So how far do you think it can help those who have had no “spiritual warming up” to ramp up to meditation?

A: Meditation is a technique adopted by our rishis for quitening the mind. Whether you are a student or a spiritual seeker, sit down in a place and try to quieten the mind.

The benefit that you get is immeasurable. Bhagwan Krishna says in the Gita, “Svalpamapyasya dharma say trayate Mahato Bhayaat” (chapter 2), meaning, a little effort put by you in this direction will give you immense peace. So there is no question whether students can or cannot try these meditation techniques.

Q: It is said that the Brahma Muhurta in the very early morning is the best time suited for meditation. Do you think one can sit for meditation even at night, when one is not at all rushed for time?

A: Lord is free 24 hours. You can meditate any time. Are you ready? Can you sit down for one hour without going to sleep? And without thinking of your office work? When the mind is ready, sit down and meditate.

Q: Vastu Shastra gives certain guidelines for the Dev Griha or (puja room) in the house. Where do you think it should be ideally situated?

A: According to Vastu Shastra, the puja room should be situated in the north-east. Usually, all the deities should be facing west and when you sit down inside the puja room you will be facing east.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. From the interview of Poojya Swami Brahmanandaji in 2007, New Delhi.