John and Kiran value their decision to follow God’s plan for marriage, which helps them navigate through the turmoil of life as they seek God’s grace. The fairy tales of love and romance in marriage tickled their imagination to the seventh heavens, and why not? The Bible talks of the mystery of marriage, comparing it with the relationship of self-sacrificial love between Christ and the Church (Eph. 5:32). In speaking of marriage, the apostle Paul quotes Christ Jesus, “For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife, and the two will become one flesh” (v.31). The three verbs to leave, to cleave and one flesh reveals the process of becoming one flesh; it happens as you open your sacred bubble and intentionally invite each other; into this exclusive sacred ‘one-ness’ to be shared only with your mate. The Bible calls marital relationship an act of knowing: “Now Adam knew Eve, his wife, and she conceived and bore Cain, saying, “I have gotten a man with the help of the LORD,” (Gen. 4:1). In the sacred space, you share your deepest secrets, greatest desires, and innermost self and feel safe. You feel loved, accepted, respected, heard, and understood here. Communication at the emotional level demands vulnerability; it’s an area where men usually struggle before their wives, even children. Your children will learn from you. If the children hear their father asking for forgiveness, they will learn how to forgive. Christian values are learnt best in the family. Value your sacred space; it will protect your thoughts and behaviours that might harm your mate and help them recover from wounds created within the marriage or earlier wounds brought to the wedding. Satan is destroying families with infidelity and fits of rage. The sacred space is to be protected, respected, and given the utmost honour, for here, the deepest emotional communication is made possible.

God created this special sacred space for you by His grace and for grace and truth.