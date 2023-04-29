India’s G20 presidency has presented us with unmatched opportunity to move towards UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The colourful and mesmerising landscapes of Nagaland are a perfect example of a region that is home to both modern technologies and traditional customs that coexist. The final conference of the series of prestigious B20 conferences held in the Northeast under the auspices of the G2O was held in Nagaland. The conference focused on “Opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in Agriculture & Food Processing, Tourism & IT” under India’s G20 presidency.

The participants’ vigour and enthusiasm were evident as soon as one reached the meeting venue, but those who benefited from the B20 meeting weren’t just the attendees. The efforts and partnerships mentioned at the B20 resulted in the creation of high enthusiasm levels amongst all the participants.

India’s G20 presidency has presented us with an unmatched opportunity to move steadfastly towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals, for which the government has already launched a comprehensive effort. The goal is to aim directly towards people participation or Jan Bhagidaari, which translates as “ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels”. Rio+20 Conference Outcome Document, titled as the Future We Want, Paragraph 14 recognises that “opportunities for people to influence their lives and future, participate in decision-making and voice their concerns are fundamental for sustainable development”.

Till date more than 100 meetings have been held at different levels, including participation of ministers, officials, subject matter experts, members of civil society, women, and young people. The G20 events have taken place across the length and breadth of the country. In this, the rest of the world has learnt a lot about India’s incredible diversity and rich legacy.

In these times of global challenges, G20 Presidency gives India a unique opportunity to strengthen its role in the world economic order. With the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future” India is steering an ambitious, people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development. India hopes to inspire not just the efforts but also the thoughts of other nations for the benefit of the global community. The voices of healing, harmony and hope that the G20 under India’s Presidency will generate will be the harbinger for a better common future. Drawing from our cultural ethos, this is a strong assertion of beliefs in shared and common solutions.

India’s G20 leadership during the Amrit Kaal of our Independence is both an honour and a huge responsibility. It is encouraging to see how the development objective has persisted, starting with the presidency of Indonesia and is continuing with our own.

The G20 may benefit from India’s extensive expertise in community-led development efforts thanks to her diversified culture and status as the mother of democracy. G20 brings together the 20 major economies of the world. They represent 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Three major workstreams—the Sherpa Track, the Finance Track, and the Engagement groups—are listed under the G20. These workstreams collectively represent the topics the G20 is debating and the primary issues that attendees are bringing up. It is important to remember that the G20 as an association of the largest economies in the world, and assumes the mantle of deciding how future international economic cooperation will be carried out. Our lives are significantly impacted by the decisions taken in conference rooms on a larger scale, either directly or indirectly.

The decision by India is not only significant for highlighting the nation’s tourism potential; it also demonstrates a decentralized and cooperative federal approach to broaden the G20 presidency and make each state, and each Indian, feel like a key participant in this significant international undertaking. States and cities are using this opportunity as a chance to exhibit their rich and varied cultural heritage as well as to improve their physical environment and infrastructure.

Rising Global

Profile of India

• Aadhaar, Co-Win, and the UPI Covid immunization drive are examples of unique, world-class digital public infrastructures available in India that operate at unprecedented scale and speed.

• India is swiftly implementing green technologies and surpassing its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

• JAM Trinity has brought about the socio-economic transformation of its citizenry by using digital technology.

• India is establishing new goals for itself, including achieving net zero emissions by 2070 and generating 50% of its total installed capacity of electric power from sources other than fossil fuels by 2030.

• For various societal stakeholders, the group has something to contribute. The G20’s mandate encompasses a wide range of groups, including young people, farmers, women, businesses, and workers.

Janbhagidari, which translates to “participation,” refers to the process by which citizens have a voice in governmental decision-making, while janandolan translates to “mobilization” and refers to the coordinated actions of citizens who seek to alter the political or social status quo. The concept of “Janbhagidari” or “participation of all” is an integral part of ideas which India is promoting during its G20 presidency.

As India seeks to galvanize the international community to address pressing issues like development, resilience and climate change during its G20 presidency, the idea of janandolan, or “mobilisation,” will take center stage. To combat these issues and propel development towards sustainable development goals, efforts will be made to form a global coalition of governments, civil society organizations, and private sector actors. This movement is based on the notion that economic development should benefit all members of society, including the marginalized and disadvantaged groups. This includes providing these groups with access to education, healthcare, and other basic needs, as well as opportunities to all, especially economically and socially weaker sections, to participate in the economy and contribute to economic growth.

From 45 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts to 11 crore Swachh Bharat toilets, from 220 crore Covid vaccination doses under the largest free vaccination drive to housing for the poor under PM Awas Yojana, from over 9 crore Ujjwala gas connections to affordable healthcare for all under Ayushman Bharat covering 50 crore Indians Jan hit and jankalyan, or people’s welfare, has been the guiding philosophy, with Jan Bhagidari being the key component of governance.

So, we must all approach the G20 and its delegates in the true spirit of “Athiti Devo Bhava” and understand that as a result of G20, it will, in a sense, make the world more India-ready and make India more focused on global issues. India’s G20 presidency provides an excellent opportunity to prioritize the voices and needs of ordinary people in global economic policies. By promoting MSME inclusion in global value chains, financial inclusion through digital technologies, and community-led climate change solutions, India can help build a more equitable and sustainable global economy.

As quoted by our Prime Minister: “Restricting ourselves to private and public sectors will limit our development. The personal sector is a source of great strength.” That is why the government has mainstreamed the idea of Janbhagidari and Jan andolan into the G20. Showing the world that being the mother of democracy, it is embedded in our DNA to take our citizens along and involve them in decision-making.

India’s G20 presidency a rare chance to prioritise Jan Bhagidaari and encourage public involvement in international economic policies and other areas. It recognizes that people’s participation is crucial for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and promoting a more inclusive and sustainable future.

*Rupa Dutta is Senior Adviser, DPIIT and Piyush Niranjan is Consultant, DPIIT.