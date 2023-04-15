Last Wednesday, the who’s who of the capital descended on the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi to celebrate a worthy cause. The occasion was the completion of 20 fruitful and happy years of KHUSHII, a non-profit organisation that works to create equitable opportunities for underprivileged children and communities in order to effectuate long-term sustainable change.

When the organisation was conceptualised by cricketing legend and philanthropist Kapil Dev, along with Harveen Kapoor, Vandana Luthra, and others in 2003, there were just 1,200 beneficiaries. Today, the number has grown to 93,000, with its reach spread across 12 states and 48 schools around India. This special event was organised to spread gratitude for the tremendous community support they have received in the last two decades and to raise funds. It was hosted by the British High Commissioner along with a number of sponsors who contributed to making the evening a memorable one. “The aim of KHUSHII is to benefit 2.5 lakh children by the end of 2025. This evening is a step towards this goal, and to build brighter futures for less privileged children,” said Anirudh Khaitan, President of KHUSHII, at the event.

Shivangi Joshi Alexander Ellis – British High Commissioner



For this purpose, they also showcased an exquisite exhibition of specially curated art. A limited-piece auction of exclusive sports memorabilia and objets d’art was another fundraising attraction. Apart from the showcase of art, the audience was regaled with meaningful speeches and memorable performances. Minu Bakshi, a long-standing patron of KHUSHII, gave a musical performance. Kiran Nadar, art patron, and philanthropist spoke about the important role played by philanthropy in society. Model, singer, and queer icon Rani Kohenur or Sushant Divgikar addressed the audience on KHUSHII’s focus on gender equality and performed as well.

The highlight of the evening, however, was the ‘Walk for KHUSHII,’ a fashion show where many ambassadors of charity walked the ramp dressed by couturiers Varun Bahl, Gauri & Nainika, and Isha Jajodia. This included celebrities and socialites like Kapil Dev, Shikha Begwani, Sandeep Jajodia, managing director of Monnet Ispat & Energy, Minu Bakshi, poet, and singer, and many more. The celebrity showstopper for the special evening was actor Karisma Kapoor.

She wore a multi-patchwork lehenga with a blouse and dupatta set from Varun Bahl’s latest collection called ‘Secret Garden.’ The outfit’s pastel tones were accentuated with intricate resham embroidery that was further enhanced with sequin work and 3D flowers that had been embellished with Swarovski crystals. It was paired with a yellow embroidered blouse featuring sequin and cutdana work. The set also included an organza embroidered dupatta with mirror work edging.

“The unending generosity and continued warmth that our patrons have extended to KHUSHII over all these years are a huge sign of encouragement to those who are associated with the NGO. It speaks strongly of their belief in our cause and drives us to do more because in our country, there is so much we can do!” said founder Harveen Kapoor on the occasion.

Expressing his gratitude, Chairperson Kapil Dev joined her with, “We want to reach out to every person we can and every child we can. The idea is to bring alive the joys in their lives because we strive and live to build a better tomorrow, every day, every moment, and transform society through education and the holistic development of communities.”

The charm of the evening was summarised by Karisma Kapoor, who shared, “I have always been attached to philanthropic work, and the cause of children and education is one that is close to my heart. When KHUSHII reached out to me for their 20th-anniversary gratitude evening, the decision came to me very naturally. I am grateful that the NGO is making a change and nurturing and envisioning a brighter future for these children. I am also so pleased to have walked for couturier Varun Bahl for the ‘Walk of KHUSHII.’ Looking forward to seeing change, one day at a time.”

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.