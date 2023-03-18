It is said that the Kronborg castle was inspirational for William Shakespeare to put quill to paper and plait a tale of indecisiveness and revenge.

Helsingor, also known as Elsinore, is a charming town that has preserved its medieval character. As I walked through the lattice of slim cobblestoned streets, I was taken aback by the town’s beauty, especially the harbor and busy shopping core.

FIRST STOP: KRONBORG CASTLE

The first stop on my journey was the Kronborg Castle. From the train station, I walked through a sequence of trails whirling through fortified gates and moats, appreciating King Christian IV’s power who reconstructed the castle after a distressing fire in 1629 that wrecked much of it. As I entered its red gates, I was mesmerized by the courtyard, a stately picture to be held as the baroque external walls glittered with a welcoming look.

Kronborg Castle is where Shakespeare’s Hamlet took his last breath, and I was keen to absorb the guide’s narration in the guise of Hamlet’s best friend Rosencrantz in every room. The play with the often-recited phrase “To be, or not to be” was set right here! In the King’s chambers, the keepers had wisely picked props to exemplify the king’s work desk, all of which were intriguing, with the feather quills being the most beautiful! The painting “Allegory of the Oresound” displays the prosperity and affluence of Kronborg in the pinnacle of power. The fire was merciful to the chapel. Here I could feel what the old castle may have looked like, with splendid painted and engraved beams. This Renaissance chapel is spectacular and unlike the rest of Kronborg.

SAUNTERING AROUND

After a visit to the castle, I headed to the street food market just a few footsteps from the castle, replete with high ceilings and a line-up of shipping paraphernalia, including old boats. I took in the view of the fortress, the marina, and the not-so-faraway Swedish coast as I dug into Smørrebrød and Apple cider. With my stomach full, I went for a walk around the harbor, taking in a few other sights. Virtually unseen, below the ground and around an old concrete dry dock overlooking the Castle is the Maritime Museum, which illustrates the characteristics of contemporary Scandinavian design, which is simply austere, minimalistic, and functional. I was spellbound to see the glass and aluminum dressed stairs and bridges intersecting the top, giving it the silhouette of a recessed ship.

As I headed back to the train station, I appreciated, from a distance, a male mirror of the world-famous Danish icon, «The Little Mermaid» aka «Han,» a glittery stainless-steel statuette at the waterside quay who sits in the same position as the mermaid. I discovered later that the statue blinks for an instant each hour! I stopped by in the town square, cobblestoned and encircled by edifices a minimum of 300 years old. The green spire of St. Olaf Church, finished in 1559, looked stunning peering out from the vibrant blue, orange, yellow, and off-white porticos of native homes.

BEST WAY TO REACH DENMARK

To reach Denmark, Air India now operates a direct flight on Wednesday, Fridays & Sundays from Delhi to Copenhagen. Resuming after a pause of nearly three years, since worldwide flight operations were limited owing to the eruption of the pandemic, this service further reinforces Air India’s grip in Europe, after the freshly restarted flights to Milan and Vienna.

BEST WAY TO REACH HELSINGOR

A train runs from Copenhagen Central Station to Elsinore every 20 minutes, and the trip takes approximately 40 minutes.

MUST BUY COPENHAGEN CARD

The best way to explore the city is with the Copenhagen Card, which includes free transportation in the whole Capital Region, including to/from Copenhagen Airport. It can be purchased at www.copenhagencard.com.

DID YOU KNOW?

But today, the castle is much more than just a symbol of wealth and inspiration for literary geniuses. It is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to the beautiful Skåne region of southern Sweden.

A MUST DO DAY TRIP TO SKÅNE IN SOUTHERN SWEDEN

Start your day trip by taking the Scandlines ferry from Helsingor to Helsingborg, which takes only 20 minutes (remember to carry your passport!). From there, head out to the stunning nature reserve of Kullen for a dolphin safari. Witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat, surrounded by breathtaking scenery.

After your adventure, indulge in some authentic Swedish cuisine at the gourmet Höganäs Saluhall for lunch. Sample traditional dishes made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients while enjoying the charming atmosphere. And for those with a sweet tooth, a visit to Flickorna Lundgren is a must. Here you will find the best pastries in Sweden, handmade with love and care. As you make your way back to Copenhagen, take a bus to Malmo and discover its sustainable architecture in Western Harbour. Marvel at the innovative designs and eco-friendly features of the buildings, which have made Malmo a leader in sustainable living. And to top it all off, cross the Öresunds Bridge, connecting Denmark to Sweden, and experience the thrill of traveling between two countries in just 30 minutes. So, whether you are a lover of history, nature, food, or architecture, the Skåne region has something for everyone. And with Kronborg Castle as your starting point, you are sure to have a day trip filled with adventure, beauty, and inspiration.

